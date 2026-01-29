Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, and Brent for 29 January 2026.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the EURUSD currency pair, the market has completed a corrective move, testing the lower boundary of the bullish channel. Buyers are now attempting to regain control, with the key support level located at 1.1915. Today, 29 January 2026, the bearish correction could be complete, with growth continuing towards the 1.2125 level.

The technical picture supports this scenario: prices remain within the ascending channel, while the MACD indicator analysis shows a decline in the histogram, confirming a consolidation phase. A key condition for the bullish EURUSD scenario will be a confident price consolidation above the nearest resistance level at 1.2020.

USDJPY forecast

On the H1 chart of the USDJPY currency pair, the market is rising after rebounding from the key support level at 152.70. The nearest resistance level for USDJPY is located at 154.05. Today, 29 January 2026, the pair could gain bullish momentum towards the 154.65 level as a Head and Shoulders reversal pattern plays out.

The technical picture supports this scenario: the reversal pattern is nearing completion, the MACD indicator analysis shows the histogram rising and holding above the zero line, suggesting renewed buying pressure. A key condition for the bullish USDJPY scenario will be a confident price consolidation above the 154.05 level.

GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the GBPUSD currency pair, the market is rising after rebounding from a support level. The nearest resistance level for GBPUSD is located at 1.3855. Today, 29 January 2026, the bearish correction could be complete, with growth continuing towards the 1.3975 level.

The technical picture supports this scenario: prices remain within an ascending channel, while the MACD indicator analysis shows a slowdown in the decline of the histogram, indicating a likely resumption of the bullish momentum. A key condition for the bullish GBPUSD scenario will be a confident price consolidation above the 1.3855 level.

AUDUSD forecast

On the M15 chart of the AUDUSD currency pair, the market is moving within a correction phase, approaching the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The nearest resistance level for AUDUSD is located at the 0.7095 level. Today, 29 January 2026, corrective movement could continue towards the 0.7055 level. After the decline is completed, the bullish momentum is expected to resume, with a target at 0.7110.

The technical picture supports this scenario: prices remain within the ascending channel, while MACD indicator analysis indicates a continued decline in the histogram, suggesting a minor extension of the correction. A key condition for the upside AUDUSD scenario will be a confident price consolidation above the 0.7080 level, which would signal a breakout from the corrective channel.

USDCAD forecast

On the M30 chart of the USDCAD currency pair, the market has slowed its decline and shows potential for forming a Wedge reversal pattern. The nearest support level for USDCAD is located at the 1.3495 level. Today, 29 January 2026, a corrective move towards the 1.3515 level is possible. After consolidation is completed, the bullish momentum is expected to resume, with a target at 1.3585.

The technical picture supports this scenario: the decline has significantly slowed near the lower boundary of the reversal pattern, while MACD indicator analysis shows renewed growth in the histogram after a decline, suggesting the potential start of an upward move. A key condition for the USDCAD recovery scenario will be a confident price consolidation above the 1.3545 level, which would confirm activation of the Wedge pattern.

XAUUSD forecast

On the M30 chart of the XAUUSD currency pair, the market is rising actively, but buyers have encountered resistance at the 5,595 level. The nearest support level for XAUUSD is located at the 5,495 level. Today, 29 January 2026, a corrective move towards the lower boundary of the channel is likely. After the decline is completed, the pair is expected to regain bullish momentum, with a target at 5,765.

The technical picture supports this scenario: prices are holding near the upper boundary of the bullish channel, while the MACD indicator analysis shows a slowdown in histogram growth, indicating a potential correction phase before further upside. A key condition for the XAUUSD growth scenario will be a confident price consolidation above the 5,595 level.

Brent forecast

On the M30 chart of Brent crude oil, the market is rising after breaking above a local resistance level. The nearest support for Brent is located at 67.45. Today, 29 January 2026, a corrective move towards this support level is possible. After the decline is completed, the bullish momentum is expected to resume, with a target at 69.85.

The technical picture supports the bullish scenario: prices rebounded from the lower boundary of the channel and are moving towards the upper boundary, while the MACD indicator analysis points to renewed growth of the histogram, indicating increasing bullish pressure. A key condition for the upside Brent scenario will be a confident price consolidation above the 68.75 level.

