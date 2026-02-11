Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, and Brent for 11 February 2026.

EURUSD forecast

On the EURUSD H4 chart, the market is moving in a consolidation phase. Buyers are attempting to secure positions above the upper boundary of the long-term descending channel. Today, 11 February 2026, the baseline scenario remains a rebound from the channel boundary in the 1.1905 area, followed by an upward wave towards 1.2015.

The technical picture confirms this scenario. The MACD indicator is forming an active expansion of the histogram after a slowdown phase, indicating strengthening bullish momentum. The key condition for growth remains confident price consolidation above the 1.1935 level. This signal would indicate a breakout above the upper boundary of consolidation and confirm the transition to an upward market structure.

The alternative scenario will activate if the price declines below 1.1870. Such movement would indicate a downside breakout of the consolidation range and increase the probability of forming a bearish wave targeting the 1.1850 area.





USDJPY forecast

On the USDJPY H4 chart, the market is showing an active decline within a descending channel. The nearest support zone is located at 152.60. Today, 11 February 2026, the baseline scenario suggests a continued decline, with a target at 151.65.

The technical picture confirms this scenario. The MACD indicator shows an active decrease in the histogram, indicating bearish momentum. The key condition for the bearish movement will be a breakout below the support level, followed by price consolidation below 152.45.

The alternative scenario will activate if the upper boundary of the descending channel is broken with price consolidation above 154.45. This would create conditions for renewed USDJPY growth.





GBPUSD forecast

On the GBPUSD H4 chart, quotes continue to rise as the Head and Shoulders reversal pattern nears completion. The nearest support level is located at 1.3635. Today, 11 February 2026, the baseline scenario suggests a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel, followed by continued growth towards 1.3845 as the reversal pattern plays out.

The technical picture confirms this scenario. The MACD indicator shows growth after a brief pause, indicating the strength of the bullish momentum. The key condition for continued growth remains price consolidation above the 1.3725 level. This will confirm buyer activity and signal a breakout above the upper boundary of the Head and Shoulders reversal pattern.

The alternative scenario will activate if the lower boundary of the bullish channel is broken with price consolidation below 1.3605, increasing the probability of a decline.





AUDUSD forecast

On the AUDUSD H4 chart, the market is showing a correction after breaking above the resistance level, while prices remain within the ascending channel. Today, 11 February 2026, the baseline scenario suggests continued bullish momentum after a rebound from the channel boundary, with a target at 0.7215.

The technical picture confirms this scenario. The MACD indicator shows active histogram growth after a brief slowdown, and bulls have neutralised the bearish divergence. The key condition for upward movement remains price consolidation above the 0.7115 resistance level.

The alternative scenario will activate if the price breaks the support level and consolidates below 0.7065, signalling a potential breakout of the lower boundary of the bullish channel and a continued bearish correction in the AUDUSD pair.





USDCAD forecast

On the USDCAD H4 chart, the market continues to fall sharply within a strong bearish momentum. Today, 11 February 2026, the baseline scenario suggests a continued decline with a target at 1.3455 after a rebound from the 1.3535 resistance level.

The technical picture confirms the bearish scenario. The MACD indicator shows an active decline in the histogram, indicating strengthening selling pressure. The key condition for continued decline remains price consolidation below the local support level at 1.3530.

The alternative scenario will activate if the upper boundary of the descending channel is broken with consolidation above 1.3565. This would signal a resumption of the bullish correction for the USDCAD currency pair.





XAUUSD forecast

On the XAUUSD H4 chart, the market continues to test the 5,075 resistance level actively, indicating increasing bullish pressure. Today, 11 February 2026, the baseline scenario suggests further growth after a rebound from the 4,960 support level, with a target at 4,845.

The technical picture confirms this scenario. The MACD indicator shows renewed growth, and buyers have managed to neutralise the bearish divergence. The key condition for upward movement remains price consolidation above the 5,075 level, which would signal a breakout above the upper boundary of the consolidation channel.

The alternative scenario will activate if the local support level is broken with consolidation below 4,960, which may trigger a continued corrective wave.





Brent forecast

On the Brent H4 chart, the market continues to rise within a bullish channel, with buyers testing the key resistance level at 69.10. Today, 11 February 2026, the baseline scenario suggests continued upward movement after a rebound from the lower boundary of the channel, with a target at 70.45.

The technical picture confirms the bullish scenario. The MACD indicator shows histogram growth and a breakout above the signal line, indicating strengthening buying momentum. The key condition for growth will be price consolidation above 69.10, confirming a breakout above the upper boundary of the correction channel.

The alternative scenario will activate if the lower boundary of the channel is broken with consolidation below 68.65. This would signal renewed bearish pressure and a continued decline towards the lower boundary of consolidation at 68.25.





