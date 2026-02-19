Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, and Brent for 19 February 2026.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the EURUSD currency pair, the market is rebounding from the lower boundary of a bullish Wolfe Wave pattern, suggesting a potential end to the decline. Today, 19 February 2026, the baseline scenario remains a rebound from the lower boundary of the pattern, followed by further growth towards 1.1865.

The technical picture supports this scenario. The MACD histogram is rising after a prolonged decline, indicating weakening bearish pressure. The key condition for further upside will be firm consolidation above the local resistance level at 1.1825.

The alternative scenario is possible if quotes fall below 1.1765. In this case, a breakout below the pattern’s lower boundary would increase bearish pressure and may lead to continued downward movement.





USDJPY forecast

On the H1 chart of the USDJPY currency pair, the market is correcting after rebounding from the upper boundary of the bullish channel. Today, 19 February 2026, the baseline scenario suggests a decline towards the 154.65 support level, followed by renewed growth towards 155.95.

The technical picture confirms a corrective move before potential growth. The MACD indicator shows a decline in the histogram, while the signal line has exited its range. The key condition for growth will be a breakout above the local resistance level with consolidation above 155.25.

The alternative scenario will activate if the lower boundary of the ascending channel is broken with consolidation below 154.25. Such a signal would indicate renewed bearish momentum in USDJPY.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H1 chart of the GBPUSD currency pair, quotes are moving upwards and forming a Double Bottom reversal pattern. Prices have already exited the descending channel, indicating bullish pressure near the key support level. Today, 19 February 2026, the baseline scenario suggests a rebound from the channel’s upper boundary, followed by growth towards 1.3575.

The technical picture confirms this scenario. The MACD indicator shows growth in the histogram, pointing to strengthening bullish momentum. The key condition for continued growth will be consolidation above 1.3545.

The alternative scenario will activate if the lower boundary of the reversal pattern is broken with consolidation below 1.3475. Such a signal would indicate renewed downside movement in GBPUSD.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the AUDUSD currency pair, the market continues to form a corrective wave within a Triangle pattern. Today, 19 February 2026, the baseline scenario suggests growth after a rebound from the lower boundary of the pattern, with a target at 0.7175.

The technical picture confirms this scenario. The MACD indicator shows growth in the histogram, and the signal line is about to cross it, indicating strengthening bullish momentum. The key condition for growth will be consolidation above 0.7090, confirming a breakout above the upper boundary of the pattern and opening the way towards higher targets.

The alternative scenario will activate if the price declines and breaks below 0.7020. Such a signal would indicate the cancellation of the reversal pattern and continued downward movement in AUDUSD.





USDCAD forecast

On the H1 chart of the USDCAD currency pair, the market continues to move within an upward momentum, while attempting to develop a correction. Today, 19 February 2026, the baseline scenario suggests further growth towards 1.3785 after a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel.

The technical picture confirms the bullish scenario. The MACD indicator shows a slight slowdown in histogram growth. The key condition for growth will be consolidation above the local resistance level at 1.3695.

The alternative scenario will activate if the lower boundary of the channel is broken with consolidation below 1.3645. Such a signal would indicate the start of a deeper correction in USDCAD.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H1 chart of the XAUUSD currency pair, the market is rising confidently, with buyers testing the upper boundary of the descending channel. Today, 19 February 2026, the baseline scenario suggests a renewed decline after a rebound from the upper boundary of the channel at 5,035, with a target at 4,675.

The technical picture confirms the bearish scenario. The MACD indicator has formed a bearish divergence, limiting further upside potential. The key condition for a continued decline will be consolidation below the support level at 4,945.

The alternative scenario will activate if prices break above the resistance level and consolidate above 5,045. Such a signal would indicate a breakout of the upper boundary of the descending channel and open the potential for further growth in XAUUSD quotes.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude oil, the market continues to rise sharply after breaking above the upper boundary of the Triangle pattern. Today, 19 February 2026, the baseline scenario suggests a rebound from the broken boundary of the pattern, followed by growth towards 73.85.

The technical picture confirms the bullish scenario. The MACD indicator is rising actively after crossing the zero line. The key condition for growth will be consolidation above the local resistance level at 71.05.

The alternative scenario will activate if prices break below the local support level and consolidate below 68.55. Such a signal would indicate a return to the Triangle pattern and a possible decline in Brent prices.





