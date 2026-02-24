Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, and Brent for 24 February 2026.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the EURUSD pair, the market completed a corrective wave to 1.1835 and has begun developing a downward structure towards 1.1717. Today, 24 February 2026, a breakout below 1.1777 is possible, with the decline continuing towards 1.1717. A breakout below this level would open the potential for an extended move towards 1.1650, a local target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott Wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot centre at 1.1835. It is viewed as key within the current bearish wave structure for EURUSD. At the moment, the market continues to form a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.1835. A decline towards 1.1725 is expected today, and if this level is broken, the potential for a further move to 1.1650 will open.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest a continued move towards 1.1727.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDJPY pair, the market is forming a consolidation range around 154.00. Today, 24 February 2026, further growth towards 155.75 is possible, followed by a decline to 151.80. Subsequently, another upward wave could develop, aiming for 155.75.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott Wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot centre at 154.00. It is regarded as key within the current wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 154.00. Growth to 155.75 is possible, followed by a decline to its lower boundary at 151.80. Afterwards, growth towards the central line at 155.60 is expected, with prospects for further development towards the upper boundary at 160.00.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest considering the probability of growth towards 155.75.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the GBPUSD pair, the market broke above 1.3515 and completed a corrective wave to 1.3536. Today, 24 February 2026, we expect continuation of the decline towards 1.3391. If this level is also broken, the potential for a move towards 1.3222 will open.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott Wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot centre at 1.3535. It is considered key within the current bearish wave. Today, the pair could decline towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3392. Subsequently, a corrective move towards the upper boundary at 1.3565 is possible. In the longer perspective, the decline is expected to continue towards 1.3222.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest a decline towards 1.3391.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the AUDUSD pair, the market is forming a consolidation range around 0.7080. Today, 24 February 2026, if the price breaks out of this range upwards, the potential for growth towards 0.7150 will open. In case of a downward breakout, a decline towards 0.7020 is expected, followed by possible consolidation around that level.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott Wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot centre at 0.7088. It is considered key within the current wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming consolidation around the central line of the Price Envelope at 0.7050. A decline towards its lower boundary at 0.7020 is expected today.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest a move towards 0.7020.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDCAD pair, the market is forming a growth structure towards 1.3737. Today, 24 February 2026, the price is expected to reach this target level. Afterwards, a correction towards 1.3636 is possible.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott Wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot centre at 1.3617. It is considered key within the current bullish wave for USDCAD. At the moment, the market is forming a growth wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3737. Subsequently, a decline towards the central line at 1.3677 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest growth towards 1.3737.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market completed a growth wave towards 5,240. Today, 24 February 2026, we expect the beginning of a decline towards 5,020. A breakout below this level would open the door for a move towards 4,800.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott Wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot centre at 4,800. It is regarded as key within the current wave structure for XAUUSD. At present, the market is forming a downward wave towards the central line of the Price Envelope at 5,020. If this level is broken, further decline towards 4,800 becomes likely.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast suggest a correction towards 5,020.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude oil, the market is forming a consolidation range around 71.37. Today, 24 February 2026, prices are expected to rise towards 72.22 before declining to 69.00.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott Wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot centre at 69.00. It is considered key within the current wave structure for Brent. At the moment, the market is forming a growth leg towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 72.22. Subsequently, a corrective move towards its lower boundary at 69.00 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest growth towards 72.22.





