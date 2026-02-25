Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, and Brent for 25 February 2026.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the EURUSD pair, the market completed a downward wave to 1.1766 and has begun to form a consolidation range above this level. Today, 25 February 2026, if the price breaks upwards, a corrective move towards 1.1870 is likely. Conversely, a downside breakout would open the potential for a decline towards 1.1717, with prospects of extending the trend to 1.1650, a local target

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott Wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot centre at 1.1835. It is viewed as key within the current bearish wave structure for EURUSD. At the moment, the market continues to consolidate around the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.1800. A decline towards 1.1725 is expected today, and if this level is broken, the potential for further movement to 1.1650 will open.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest a continued move towards 1.1727. Alternatively, a correction towards 1.1824 cannot be ruled out.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDJPY pair, the market is forming a consolidation range around 155.45. Today, 25 February 2026, the pair could maintain its downward momentum towards 154.00 before rising to 155.50.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott Wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot centre at 154.24. It is regarded as key within the current wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming consolidation around the central line of the Price Envelope at 154.24. Growth towards 156.75 is possible, followed by a decline to its lower boundary at 151.80. Afterwards, growth towards the central line at 155.60 is expected, with prospects for further upward movement towards the upper boundary at 160.00.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest a decline towards 154.00.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the GBPUSD pair, the market has broken above 1.3500 and is forming a wave structure towards 1.3536. Today, 25 February 2026, the pair is expected to reach this target before continuing its downward movement towards 1.3391. If this level is broken, the potential for a move towards 1.3222 will open.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott Wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot centre at 1.3535. It is considered key within the current bearish wave. Today, growth towards the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.3560 is possible. Afterwards, a decline towards its lower boundary at 1.3385 is expected. In the broader perspective, the downward wave could continue towards 1.3222.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest growth towards 1.3560.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the AUDUSD pair, the market is forming a consolidation range around 0.7060. Today, 25 February 2026, if the price breaks above this range, the potential for growth towards 0.7150 will open. In case of a downward breakout, a decline towards 0.7020 is expected, followed by possible consolidation around that level.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott Wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot centre at 0.7088. It is viewed as key within the current wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming consolidation around the central line of the Price Envelope at 0.7050. Growth towards its upper boundary at 0.7150 is expected today.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest continued growth towards 0.7150.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDCAD pair, the market is forming a growth structure towards 1.3737. Today, 25 February 2026, a consolidation range is forming around 1.3690. A decline towards 1.3670 is expected, followed by renewed growth towards 1.3737. Afterwards, a correction towards 1.3636 is possible.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott Wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot centre at 1.3617. It is considered key within the current bullish wave for USDCAD. At the moment, the market is forming a growth wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3737. Subsequently, a decline towards the central line at 1.3677 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest a decline towards 1.3636, followed by growth towards 1.3737.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market is forming a growth wave towards 5,326. Today, 25 February 2026, this target is expected to be reached. Afterwards, a decline towards 5,080 could start. If this level is broken, the potential for a move towards 4,930 will open.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott Wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot centre at 5,080. It is regarded as key within the current wave structure for XAUUSD. At the moment, the market is forming a growth wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 5,346. If this level is broken, the potential for a continued move towards 5,500 will open.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast suggest growth towards 5,326.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude oil, the market is forming a consolidation range around 71.00. Today, 25 February 2026, a growth leg towards 72.22 is expected, followed by the beginning of a decline towards 69.00.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott Wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot centre at 69.00. It is considered key within the current wave structure for Brent. At the moment, the market is forming an upward move towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 72.22. Afterwards, a corrective move towards its lower boundary at 69.00 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest growth towards 72.22.





Open Account