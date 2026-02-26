Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, and Brent for 26 February 2026.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the EURUSD pair, the market broke above 1.1818 and could develop an upward wave towards 1.1866. Today, 26 February 2026, the consolidation range around 1.1818 continues to form. In case of an upward breakout, the correction could extend towards 1.1860. A breakout to the downside will open the potential for a decline towards 1.1745, with prospects of extending the trend to 1.1650, a local target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott Wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot centre at 1.1818. It is viewed as key within the current bearish wave structure for EURUSD. At the moment, the market continues to form consolidation around the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.1818. A growth leg towards 1.1860 is expected today. If this level is broken, the potential for a move towards 1.1890 will open.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest continued movement towards 1.1860. Alternatively, a correction towards 1.1800 cannot be ruled out.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDJPY pair, the market is forming a consolidation range around 156.20. Today, 26 February 2026, further development of a downward wave towards 155.00 cannot be ruled out. Afterwards, we will consider the probability of a growth wave towards 156.20.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott Wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot centre at 154.24. It is regarded as key within the current wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming consolidation below the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 156.84. A decline towards 154.20 and further to its lower boundary at 151.80 is possible. Afterwards, growth towards the central line at 155.60 is expected, with prospects for further development towards the upper boundary at 160.00.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest a decline towards 154.18.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the GBPUSD pair, the market broke above 1.3560 and is forming a wave structure towards 1.3620. Today, 26 February 2026, the pair is expected to reach this target before moving lower towards 1.3460. If this level is broken, the potential for a move towards 1.3222 will open.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott Wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot centre at 1.3570. It is considered key within the current bearish wave. Today, growth towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3620 is likely. Afterwards, a decline towards its lower boundary at 1.3460 is expected. In the broader perspective, continuation of the downward wave towards 1.3222 remains likely.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest growth towards 1.3620.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the AUDUSD pair, the market broke above 0.7111 and continues the growth wave towards 0.7450. Today, 26 February 2026, consolidation is expected to develop around 0.7125. In case of an upward breakout, the potential for growth towards 0.7150 will open. A breakout to the downside may lead to a decline towards 0.7020, followed by possible consolidation around that level.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott Wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot centre at 0.7088. It is regarded as key within the current wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming consolidation around the central line of the Price Envelope at 0.7050. Growth towards its upper boundary at 0.7150 is expected today.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest continued growth towards 0.7150.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDCAD pair, the market is forming a consolidation range around 1.3686. Today, 26 February 2026, a decline towards 1.3645 is expected. Afterwards, growth towards 1.3706 may follow, and if this level is broken, the potential for further growth towards 1.3737 will open.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott Wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot centre at 1.3684. It is considered key within the current wave structure for USDCAD. At the moment, the market is forming a downward wave towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3645. Afterwards, growth towards the central line at 1.3686 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest a decline towards 1.3640, followed by growth towards 1.3737.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market is forming a growth wave towards 5,326. Today, 26 February 2026, this target level is expected to be reached. Afterwards, prices could start to decline towards 5,080. If this level is broken, the potential for a move towards 4,930 will open.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott Wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot centre at 5,080. It is regarded as key within the current wave structure for XAUUSD. At the moment, the market is forming an upward wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 5,346. A breakout above this level would open the potential for a continued move towards 5,500.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast suggest growth towards 5,326.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude oil, the market is forming a consolidation range around 71.00 without a clearly defined trend. Today, 26 February 2026, a growth leg towards 72.22 is expected. Afterwards, we will consider the beginning of a decline towards 69.00.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott Wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot centre at 69.00. It is considered key within the current wave structure for Brent. At the moment, the market is forming a growth leg towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 72.22. Afterwards, a corrective move towards its lower boundary at 69.00 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest growth towards 72.22.





