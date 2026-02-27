Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, and Brent for 27 February 2026.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the EURUSD pair, the market broke below 1.1818 and completed a decline wave to 1.1777. Today, 27 February 2026, the growth wave towards 1.1833 continues to develop. A decline to 1.1798 is expected next. In practice, the market will outline the boundaries of the consolidation range. In case of an upside breakout, the probability of extending the correction to 1.1900 will be considered. A downside breakout will open the potential for a decline wave towards 1.1745, with prospects of extending the trend to 1.1650. The target is local.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott Wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot centre at 1.1800. It is regarded as key within the structure of the decline wave for EURUSD. At the moment, the market continues to develop a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.1790. A growth leg towards 1.1833 remains relevant today, and if this level is broken, the potential towards 1.1900 will open.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest the wave could extend to 1.1833. Alternatively, a move to 1.1788 cannot be ruled out.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDJPY pair, the market is forming a consolidation range around 156.10. Today, 27 February 2026, a continuation of the decline wave to 155.45 cannot be ruled out. Further on, the probability of developing a growth wave towards 156.10 will be considered.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the indicated Elliott Wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot centre at 154.18. It is regarded as key within the structure of this wave. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range below the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 156.84. A decline to 154.20 and further to its lower boundary at 151.80 cannot be ruled out. Then, growth to its central line at 155.60 is expected, with prospects for developing the growth wave towards its upper boundary at 160.00.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest a potential decline to 154.18.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the GBPUSD pair, the market broke below 1.3515 and completed a wave structure to 1.3444. Today, 27 February 2026, continuation of the decline wave to 1.3434 is expected. If this level is broken, the potential for a wave towards 1.3222 will open. If the market receives support at 1.3424 and breaks above 1.3500, the potential for a growth wave towards 1.3560 will open.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the indicated Elliott Wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot centre at 1.3570. It is regarded as key within the structure of this wave. Today, the probability of developing a growth wave to the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3620 will be considered. Afterwards, the beginning of a decline leg to its lower boundary at 1.3460 will be considered. Further on, prospects for continuation of the decline wave to 1.3222 remain in view.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest potential growth to 1.3620.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the AUDUSD pair, the market broke above 0.7111 and continues the growth wave to 0.7460. Today, 27 February 2026, development of a consolidation range around 0.7125 is expected. In case of an upside breakout, the potential for growth to 0.7150 will open. A downside breakout is expected to lead to a wave towards 0.7020. Afterwards, the probability of a consolidation range developing around this level will be considered.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott Wave structure and the wave matrix of the AUDUSD growth wave with a pivot centre at 0.7088. It is regarded as key within the structure of this wave. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 0.7050. Growth to its upper boundary at 0.7150 is expected today.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest continued growth to 0.7150.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDCAD pair, the market is forming a consolidation range around 1.3686. Today, 27 February 2026, a decline to 1.3640 remains relevant. Then growth to 1.3706 is expected, and if this level is broken, the potential for a growth wave to 1.3737 will open.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott Wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot centre at 1.3684. It is regarded as key for USDCAD within the structure of this wave. At the moment, the market is forming a decline wave to the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3640. Further on, growth to its central line at 1.3686 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest a decline to 1.3640 and the beginning of growth to 1.3737.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market is forming a growth wave to 5,326. Today, 27 February 2026, this target level is expected to be reached. Further on, the probability of the beginning of a decline wave to 5,080 will be considered. If this level is broken, the potential for a wave to 4,930 will open.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott Wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot centre at 5,080. It is regarded as key for XAUUSD within this wave. At the moment, the market is completing a growth wave to the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 5,346. If this level is broken, the potential for continuation of the wave to 5,500 will open.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast suggest potential growth to 5,326.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude oil, the market completed a growth wave to 72.22. Today, 27 February 2026, a decline leg to 69.29 is expected. Further on, the beginning of a growth wave to 75.36 will be considered.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott Wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot centre at 69.29. It is regarded as key for Brent within this wave. At the moment, the market completed a growth leg to the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 72.22. Further on, the beginning of a corrective leg to its lower boundary at 69.00 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest a potential decline to 69.22.





Open Account