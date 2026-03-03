Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, and Brent for 3 March 2026.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the EURUSD pair, the market broke below 1.1712 and completed a downward wave structure, reaching 1.1676. Today, 3 March 2026, the pair is expected to decline further to 1.1590, the first target. Subsequently, a correction towards 1.1712 is possible.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot centre at 1.1835. It is regarded as key within the structure of the downward wave for EURUSD. At the moment, the market continues to develop a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.1712. A move lower towards 1.1590 is likely today.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest a continued move to 1.1590.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDJPY pair, the market is forming a consolidation range around 156.85. Today, 3 March 2026, an upside breakout from the range would open the potential for a move towards 158.20. Conversely, in the event of a downside breakout, the downward wave could continue towards 155.45. Subsequently, a growth wave towards 158.40 is possible.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot centre at 154.18. It is regarded as key within this wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range above the central line of the Price Envelope at 156.85. An expansion of the range upwards to 158.20 cannot be ruled out. Thereafter, a decline to the lower boundary at 155.44 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest potential growth to 158.20.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the GBPUSD pair, the market broke below 1.3434 and continues to form a wave structure towards 1.3280, the first target. Today, 3 March 2026, a move to 1.3280 is expected, followed by a correction to 1.3434. Thereafter, a decline to 1.3353 is anticipated.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot centre at 1.3570. It is regarded as key within this wave structure. Today, a downward wave could develop, aiming for the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3280. Subsequently, the pair could start to move higher towards its central line at 1.3424. Further on, the downward wave might continue towards 1.3353.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest a potential decline to 1.3355.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the AUDUSD pair, the market broke above 0.7117 and continues its upward trajectory to 0.7150. Today, 3 March 2026, a consolidation range is expected to develop around 0.7117. An upside breakout would open the door for growth to 0.7150. In the event of a downside breakout, a wave is expected to extend towards 0.7028. Subsequently, a consolidation range could form around this level.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot centre at 0.7088. It is regarded as key within this wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 0.7085, with growth to its upper boundary at 0.7150 expected today.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest a continued upward wave to 0.7150.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDCAD pair, the market is forming a consolidation range around 1.3686. Today, 3 March 2026, an upside breakout would open the way towards 1.3737. If this level is also broken, the trend is expected to continue to 1.3800.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot centre at 1.3684. It is regarded as key for USDCAD within this wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming an upward wave to the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3737. Thereafter, a decline to its lower boundary at 1.3680 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest potential growth to 1.3737.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market completed a growth wave, reaching 5,419. Today, 3 March 2026, a consolidation range is expected to develop below this level. An upside breakout from the range would open the potential for a wave to 5,511, while a downside breakout could trigger a corrective move towards 5,080.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot centre at 5,080. It is regarded as key for XAUUSD within this wave. At the moment, the market is forming an upward move to the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 5,511. Thereafter, a downward wave could start, aiming for its lower boundary at 5,080.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast suggest a potential rise to 5,511.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude oil, the market broke above 78.40 and continues an upward wave to 81.95. Today, 3 March 2026, this price level is expected to be reached. Subsequently, a corrective decline could start, with quotes targeting 75.55.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot centre at 71.83. It is regarded as key for Brent within this wave. At the moment, the market is forming an upward move towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 81.95. Thereafter, a corrective leg to its lower boundary at 75.55 is expected to begin.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest potential growth towards 81.95.





