Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, and Brent for 4 March 2026.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the EURUSD pair, the market broke below 1.1666 and completed a downward wave structure, reaching 1.1530. Today, 4 March 2026, a decline to 1.1500 is expected. Next, a corrective move towards 1.1666 is possible, followed by a potential drop to 1.1400, a local target. Subsequently, a correction towards 1.1700 could develop.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot centre at 1.1666. It is regarded as key within the structure of the downward wave for EURUSD. At the moment, the market continues to develop a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.1616, with a downward move to 1.1500 possible today.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest continued movement towards 1.1500.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDJPY pair, the market is forming a consolidation range around 157.55. Today, 4 March 2026, an upside breakout from the range would open the potential for a wave to 158.20. In the event of a downside breakout, the downward wave could continue to 156.77. Subsequently, a growth wave towards 158.40 is possible.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot centre at 155.25. It is regarded as key within this wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range above the central line of the Price Envelope at 157.00, which could expand upwards to 158.40. Thereafter, a decline to the lower boundary at 155.25 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest potential growth to 158.08.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the GBPUSD pair, the market broke below 1.3380 and continues to form a wave structure towards 1.324, the first target. Today, 4 March 2026, this level is expected to be reached, followed by the beginning of a correction to 1.3420. Then a decline to 1.3133 is expected.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the wave matrix of the downward wave with a pivot centre at 1.3555. It is regarded as key within this wave structure. Today, the downward wave could develop to the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3246. Subsequently, the pair could move higher to its central line at 1.3420. Further on, the downward wave might continue to 1.31533.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest a potential decline to 1.3246.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the AUDUSD pair, the market broke below 0.704 and completed a downward wave, reaching 0.6940. Today, 4 March 2026, a correction towards 0.7055 has been completed, and the downward wave continues to 0.6848. Next, a consolidation range might form around this level before the pair dips to 0.6755, a local target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the wave matrix of the AUDUSD downward wave with a pivot centre at 0.7030. It is regarded as key within this wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 0.6944, with a decline to its lower boundary at 0.6868 expected today.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest the pair could continue its downward movement to 0.6868.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDCAD pair, the market completed an upward wave to 1.3750. Today, 4 March 2026, a corrective move to 1.3630 is possible. After this correction is completed, a breakout above 1.3737 is expected. This will open the potential for a wave to 1.3850, with prospects for continuation of the trend to 1.3950.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot centre at 1.3424. It is regarded as key for USDCAD within this wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming an upward wave to the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3850, with a decline to its lower boundary at 1.3780 expected later.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest a potential rise to 1.3850.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market completed a downward wave to 5,000. Today, 4 March 2026, a consolidation range above the 5,136 level is expected. An upside breakout from the range would open the door for a wave to 5,246. Conversely, a downside breakout could trigger a downward move to 4,957.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot centre at 5,140. It is regarded as key for XAUUSD within this wave. At the moment, the market is forming an upward wave to the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 5,276. Thereafter, a downward wave is expected to begin, aiming for its lower boundary at 4,957.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast suggest potential growth to 5,276 and a decline to 4,957.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude oil, the market broke above 80.00 and completed a growth wave to 84.14. Today, 4 March 2026, a correction to 77.77 has been completed. Next, an upward move to 85.00 is possible, with prospects for continuation of the trend to 86.40.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot centre at 77.77. It is regarded as key for Brent within this wave. At the moment, the market is forming an upward move to the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 85.00. Thereafter, the beginning of a corrective leg to its lower boundary at 77.77 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest a potential rise to 85.00.





