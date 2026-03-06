Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, and Brent for 6 March 2026.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the EURUSD pair, the market is forming a consolidation range around 1.1600. Today, 6 March 2026, the range could expand downwards to 1.1550. After that, growth to 1.1615 is expected (a retest from below). Then a decline to 1.1500 may follow, with the potential for the wave to extend to 1.1400, a local target. Later, a correction could begin, aiming for 1.1700.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot centre at 1.1666. It is regarded as key within the structure of the downward wave for EURUSD. At the moment, the market continues to develop a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.1600, with a downward move to 1.1500 possible today.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest a continued downward move.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDJPY pair, the market completed a downward wave to 157.42. Today, 6 March 2026, an upward wave is expected to develop, targeting 158.35. Subsequently, a downward wave towards 155.25 is likely.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot centre at 155.25. It is regarded as key within the structure of this wave. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range above the central line of the Price Envelope at 156.42. Expansion of the range upwards to 158.35 cannot be ruled out. Then a decline to the lower boundary at 155.25 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest potential growth to 158.35.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the GBPUSD pair, the market continues to forma consolidation range around 1.3330. Today, 6 March 2026, an upside breakout from the range to 1.3411 is expected. Then a decline to 1.3131 may follow. The target is local. After the price reaches this level, a correction to 1.3420 is possible. Then a decline to 1.2917 is expected.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot centre at 1.3400. It is regarded as key within this wave structure. Today, a downward wave could develop, aiming for the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3131. Subsequently, an upward move to its central line at 1.3410 is possible. Further on, the downward wave could continue to 1.31533.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest a potential decline to 1.3131.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the AUDUSD pair, the market broke below 0.7040 and completed a downward wave to 0.6934. Today, 6 March 2026, an upward impulse to 0.7040 has formed. Essentially, the market has outlined the boundaries of a consolidation range around this level. A downside breakout would open the potential for a wave to 0.6920, a local target. Conversely, an upside breakout would trigger another upward movement to 0.7118. After that, a decline along the downtrend is expected.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the wave matrix of the AUDUSD downward wave with a pivot centre at 0.7030. It is regarded as key within this wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 0.7030. A decline to its lower boundary at 0.7000 is expected today.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest the consolidation range could continue to develop around 0.7030.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDCAD pair, the market completed a downward wave, reaching 1.3650. Today, 6 March 2026, a further downward move to 1.3590 is possible. After completion of this correction, growth and a breakout above 1.3670 are expected. This will open the potential for a wave to 1.3740, with prospects for continuation of the trend to 1.3850.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot centre at 1.3424. It is regarded as key for USDCAD within this wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming an upward wave to the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3850. Subsequently, a decline to its lower boundary at 1.3780 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest a potential drop to 1.3590, followed by growth to 1.3737.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market completed a downward wave to 5,050 and then rose to 5,136. Today, 6 March 2026, a consolidation range is expected to develop between these levels. An upside breakout from the range would open the door to a wave to 5,276, while a downside breakout could drive prices lower to 4,957.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot centre at 5,140. It is regarded as key for XAUUSD within this wave. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range below the central line of the Price Envelope at 5,200. In the event of a downside breakout from the range, a downward wave is expected to begin, aiming for its lower boundary at 4,957. In the event of an upside breakout, the potential for an upward wave to 5,276 will open.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast suggest a potential decline to 4,957.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude oil, the market broke above 82.50 and suggests considering development of an upward wave to 85.00. Today, 5 March 2026, this target is expected to be reached. Subsequently, the probability of the beginning of a decline to 77.77 will be considered. Then growth to 86.40 is expected, with prospects for continuation of the trend to 90.00.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot centre at 77.77. It is regarded as key for Brent within this wave. At the moment, the market is forming a growth leg to the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 85.00. Subsequently, the beginning of a corrective leg to its lower boundary at 77.77 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest potential growth to 85.00.





Open Account