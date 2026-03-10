Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, and Brent for 10 March 2026.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the EURUSD pair, the market exited the consolidation range downward to 1.1508. Today, 10 March 2026, a corrective move to 1.1660 cannot be ruled out (a retest from below). Then a decline to 1.1491 is expected, with the potential for the wave to extend to 1.1400, a local target. Later, a correction could begin, aiming for 1.1700.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot centre at 1.1666. It is regarded as key within the structure of the downward wave for EURUSD. At the moment, the market continues to develop a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.1580. An upward move towards 1.1660 followed by a decline to 1.1491 is possible today.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest the downward move could continue to 1.1491.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDJPY pair, the market completed an upward wave to 158.88 and then corrected to 157.62. Today, 10 March 2026, growth towards 158.30 is expected. Later, a consolidation range could form around this level. An upside breakout would open the door to a wave towards 159.00. Conversely, a downside breakout could trigger a corrective wave towards 156.00.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot centre at 155.25. It is regarded as key within the structure of this wave. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range above the central line of the Price Envelope at 157.55, which could expand upwards to 159.00. Then a decline to the lower boundary at 155.25 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest potential growth to 159.00.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the GBPUSD pair, the market continues to form a consolidation range around 1.3366. Today, 10 March 2026, an upside breakout from the range to 1.3477 is expected. If the market declines and breaks below 1.3366, the potential for a wave to 1.3133 will open. The target is local. After reaching this level, the beginning of a correction to 1.3366 cannot be ruled out. Then a decline to 1.2971 is expected.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the wave matrix of the downward wave with a pivot centre at 1.3400. It is regarded as key within this wave structure. Today, the probability of developing a downward wave to the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.3366 will be considered. Later, the beginning of a growth leg to its upper boundary at 1.3477 will be considered. Further on, prospects for continuation of the downward wave to 1.3133 remain in focus.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest a potential decline to 1.3133.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the AUDUSD pair, the market broke above 0.7020 and completed an upward wave to 0.6956. Today, 10 March 2026, an upward impulse to 0.7080 has formed. Essentially, the market has outlined the boundaries of a consolidation range around the 0.7020 level. In the event of a downside breakout, the potential for a wave to 0.6920 will open. The target is local. In the event of an upside breakout, another growth leg to 0.7099 cannot be ruled out. After that, a decline along the downward trend is expected.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the wave matrix of the AUDUSD downward wave with a pivot centre at 0.7030. It is regarded as key within this wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 0.7030. A decline to its lower boundary at 0.6933 is expected today.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest the consolidation range could continue to develop around 0.7030.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDCAD pair, the market is forming an upward wave towards 1.3619. Today, 10 March 2026, a rebound downward from 1.3619 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.3485. After that, growth and a breakout above 1.3670 are expected. This will open the potential for a wave to 1.3740, with prospects for continuation of the trend to 1.3850.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot centre at 1.3424. It is regarded as key for USDCAD within this wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming a downward wave to the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3485. Subsequently, growth to its upper boundary at 1.3780 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest a potential decline to 1.3485, followed by growth to 1.3737.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market completed a downward wave to 5,027 and then rose to 5,185. Today, 10 March 2026, a consolidation range is expected to develop between these levels. An upside breakout from the range could open the potential for a wave to 5,276. Conversely, a downside breakout would trigger a decline to 4,957.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot centre at 5,140. It is regarded as key for XAUUSD within this wave. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range below the central line of the Price Envelope at 5,140. In the event of a downside breakout, the beginning of a downward wave to its lower boundary at 4,957 is expected. An upside breakout would open the door to an upward move towards 5,276 will.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast suggest a potential rise to 5,276, followed by a decline to 4,957.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude oil, the market completed an upward wave to 113.00. Today, 10 March 2026, a correction to 82.60 has formed. Later, growth towards 113.00 could begin, with prospects for continuation of the trend to 135.00, a local target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot centre at 77.77. It is regarded as key for Brent within this wave. At the moment, the market is forming an upward move to the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 113.00. Subsequently, a corrective leg to its lower boundary at 98.00 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest potential growth to 113.00.





Open Account