Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, and Brent for 11 March 2026.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the EURUSD pair, the market exited the consolidation range upwards to 1.1666. Today, 11 March 2026, a downward move to 1.1592 is possible (a retest from above). After that, growth to 1.1672 is expected. Later, a new downward wave could begin, aiming for 1.1400.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot centre at 1.1666. It is regarded as key within the structure of the downward wave for EURUSD. At the moment, the market continues to develop a consolidation range near the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.1592. Today, an upward move to 1.1672 is possible, followed by a decline to 1.1490.

Technical indicators for today's EURUSD forecast suggest a continued decline to 1.1491.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDJPY pair, the market completed an upward wave to 158.00 and broke above it. Today, 11 March 2026, the pair is expected to climb to 158.60. Later, a consolidation range could form around this level. An upside breakout would open the potential for a wave to 159.80, while a downside breakout could trigger a corrective wave towards 156.00.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot centre at 156.00. It is regarded as key within the structure of this wave. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range above the central line of the Price Envelope at 157.63, which could expand upwards to 159.80. Then a decline to the lower boundary at 156.00 is expected.

Technical indicators for today's USDJPY forecast suggest potential growth to 159.80.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the GBPUSD pair, the market continues to form a consolidation range around 1.3390. Today, 11 March 2026, an upside breakout from the range to 1.3513 is expected. A decline and a breakout below 1.3390 would open the door for a wave to 1.3133, a local target. After reaching this level, the pair could start a correction towards 1.3366 before declining to 1.2971.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the wave matrix of the downward wave with a pivot centre at 1.3400. It is regarded as key within the structure of this wave. Today, an upward wave could develop, aiming for the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3513. Later, a downward move to its lower boundary at 1.3333 might begin.

Technical indicators for today's GBPUSD forecast suggest a potential decline to 1.3333.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the AUDUSD pair, the market broke above 0.7112 and completed an upward wave to 0.7160. Today, 11 March 2026, upward momentum towards 0.716 has formed. Essentially, the market has outlined the boundaries of a consolidation range around 0.7112. A downside breakout would open the way to 0.6920, a local target. An upside breakout could lead to another move higher to 0.7272. Subsequently, a decline within the downtrend is expected.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the wave matrix of the AUDUSD downward wave with a pivot centre at 0.7030. It is regarded as key within this wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 0.7112. Today, growth to its upper boundary at 0.7272 is expected.

Technical indicators for today's AUDUSD forecast suggest the consolidation range could continue to develop around 0.7112 with an upside breakout to 0.7272.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDCAD pair, the market is forming a consolidation range around 1.3572. Today, 11 March 2026, a rebound downwards from 1.3619 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.3485. After that, growth and a breakout above 1.3670 are expected. This will open the potential for a wave to 1.3740, with prospects for continuation of the trend to 1.3850.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot centre at 1.3424. It is regarded as key for USDCAD within this wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming a downward wave to the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3485. Later, growth to its upper boundary at 1.3780 is expected.

Technical indicators for today's USDCAD forecast suggest a potential decline to 1.3485, followed by growth to 1.3737.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market broke above 5,198 and is forming a consolidation range around this level. Today, 11 March 2026, an upside breakout from the range to 5,343 is expected, with prospects for continuation of the trend to 5,584.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot centre at 5,140. It is regarded as key for XAUUSD within this wave. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range above the central line of the Price Envelope at 5,198. A downside breakout would trigger a downward wave to its lower boundary at 4,957, while an upside breakout could open the door for an upward wave towards 5,374.

Technical indicators for today's XAUUSD forecast suggest a potential rise to 5,374.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude oil, the market completed an upward wave, reaching 85.00. Today, 11 March 2026, a correction to 80.40 has formed. Later, growth could continue to 90.00, with the trend potentially extending towards 100.00, a local target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot centre at 77.77. It is regarded as key for Brent within this wave. At the moment, the market is forming an upward move to the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 90.00.

Technical indicators for today's Brent forecast suggest potential growth to 90.00.





