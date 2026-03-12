Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, and Brent for 12 March 2026.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the EURUSD pair, the market broke below the consolidation range, targeting 1.1550. Today, 12 March 2026, a downward move towards 1.1510 is possible. After that, growth to 1.1570 is expected. Later, a new downward wave could begin, aiming for 1.1440.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot centre at 1.1666. It is regarded as key within the structure of the downward wave for EURUSD. At the moment, the market continues to develop the downward wave towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.1444. Later, an upward move to 1.1530, followed by a decline to 1.1400, is possible.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest a continued downward wave towards 1.1444.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDJPY pair, the market completed an upward wave to 158.50 and broke above it. Today, 12 March 2026, further growth towards 159.80 is expected. Later, a consolidation range might form around this level. An upside breakout would open the potential for a wave to 160.80, while a downside breakout could trigger a corrective wave towards 156.00.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot centre at 156.00. It is regarded as key within the structure of this wave. At the moment, the market is forming an upward wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 159.80, which could extend upwards to 160.80. Then a decline to the lower boundary at 156.00 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest potential growth to 159.80.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the GBPUSD pair, the market continues to form a consolidation range around 1.3390. Today, 12 March 2026, an exit from the range downwards to 1.3300 is expected. A decline and a breakout below 1.3300 would open the door for a wave to 1.3133, a local target. After the price reaches this level, a correction towards 1.3366 could follow. Then a decline to 1.2971 is expected.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot centre at 1.3400. It is regarded as key within the structure of this wave. Today, the downward wave could develop, aiming for the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3600. Later, an upward move to its central line at 1.3366 could begin.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest a potential decline to 1.3300.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the AUDUSD pair, the market broke below 0.7145 and is forming the structure of a downward wave towards 0.7066. Today, 12 March 2026, the pair is expected to reach this target. After that, growth to 0.7200 is likely.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the wave matrix of the AUDUSD downward wave with a pivot centre at 0.7030. It is regarded as key within the structure of this wave. At the moment, the market is forming a downward wave towards the central line of the Price Envelope at 0.7066. After that, growth to its upper boundary at 0.7200 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest continued downward movement towards 0.7066.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDCAD pair, the market is forming a consolidation range around 1.3522. Today, 12 March 2026, an upward move to 1.3620 is expected, followed by a rebound downward to 1.3485. After that, growth and a breakout above 1.3670 are expected. This will open the potential for a wave to 1.3740, with prospects for continuation of the trend to 1.3850.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot centre at 1.3424. It is regarded as key for USDCAD within the structure of this downward wave. At the moment, the market is forming an upward wave towards the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.3620. Later, a decline to its lower boundary at 1.3485 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest potential growth to 1.3620.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market broke above 5121 and is forming a consolidation range around this level. Today, 12 March 2026, an upside breakout from the range to 5,374 is expected, with prospects for continuation of the trend to 5,588.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot centre at 5,140. It is regarded as key for XAUUSD within this wave. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range above the central line of the Price Envelope at 5,198. In the event of a downside breakout, the beginning of a downward wave to its lower boundary at 4,957 is expected. In the event of an upside breakout, the potential for an upward wave to 5,374 will open.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast suggest a potential rise to 5,374.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude oil, the market completed an upward wave to 98.60. Today, 12 March 2026, a correction to 92.20 cannot be ruled out. Later, growth to 104.80 will be considered, with prospects for continuation of the trend to 117.00. The target is local.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott Wave structure and the Growth Wave Matrix with a pivot centre at 77.77. It is regarded as key for Brent within this wave. At the moment, the market is forming a growth leg towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 104.82.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest potential growth to 104.82.





