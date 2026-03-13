Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, and Brent for 13 March 2026.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the EURUSD pair, the market formed a consolidation range around 1.1536 and broke below it. Today, 13 March 2026, a downward move to 1.1434 is expected. After that, growth to 1.1515 is possible (a retest from below). Subsequently, a new downward wave could begin, aiming for 1.1400.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.1666. It is regarded as key within the structure of the downward wave for EURUSD. At the moment, the market continues to develop the downward wave towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.1434. Later, an upward move to its central line at 1.1515 is expected. After that, a decline to 1.1400 may follow.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest continued downward movement to 1.1434.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDJPY pair, the market completed a correction wave to 158.55 and, having received support there, continues to develop the upward wave. Today, 13 March 2026, the wave is expected to expand towards 159.80. Later, a consolidation range could form around this level. An upside breakout would open the potential for a wave towards 160.80, while a downside breakout could trigger a corrective wave towards 156.00.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 156.00. It is regarded as key within the structure of this wave. At the moment, the market is forming an upward wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 159.80, which could extend to 160.80. Then the pair is expected to dip to the lower boundary at 156.00.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest potential growth to 159.80.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the GBPUSD pair, the market continues to form a consolidation range around 1.3356. Today, 13 March 2026, a downside breakout from the range to 1.3222 is expected. If the market declines and breaks below 1.3320, the potential for a wave to 1.3133 will open. The target is local. After the price reaches this level, a correction could begin, aiming for 1.3366. Then a decline to 1.2971 may follow.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3400. It is regarded as key within the structure of this wave. Today, a downward wave could develop, targeting the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3222. Later, the pair could start an upward move to its central line at 1.3366.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest a potential decline to 1.3222.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the AUDUSD pair, the market has broken below 0.7145 and is forming a downward wave towards 0.7030. Today, 13 March 2026, the price is expected to reach this target before potentially advancing towards 0.7200.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the wave matrix of the AUDUSD downward wave with a pivot point at 0.7030. It is regarded as key within the structure of this wave. At the moment, the market is forming a downward wave towards the central line of the Price Envelope at 0.7030. Afterwards, growth to its upper boundary at 0.7200 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest continued downward movement towards 0.7030.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDCAD pair, the market is forming a consolidation range around 1.3629. Today, 13 March 2026, an upward move to 1.3700 is anticipated, followed by a rebound downwards to 1.3650. Subsequently, the price is expected to move higher and break above 1.3670, opening the door for a wave towards 1.3770 with prospects for continuation of the trend to 1.3787.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3424. It is regarded as key for USDCAD within the structure of this wave. At the moment, the market is forming an upward wave towards the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.3700. Later, a decline to its lower boundary at 1.3650 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest a potential rise to 1.3700.





XAUUSD forecast

On the XAUUSD H4 chart, the market broke above 5,135 and is forming a consolidation range around this level. Today, 13 March 2026, an upside breakout from the range to 5,374 is expected, with the trend potentially continuing towards 5,588. As an alternative scenario, if the market breaks out of the range downwards, another downward move to 4,954 cannot be ruled out.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 5,140. It is regarded as key for XAUUSD within this wave. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range above the central line of the Price Envelope at 5,198. A downside breakout could trigger a downward wave towards its lower boundary at 4,954. Conversely, an upside breakout would open the door for growth toward 5,257.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast suggest a potential decline to 4,954.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude oil, the market completed an upward wave, reaching 99.83. Today, 13 March 2026, a correction towards 96.26 is possible. Later, growth could continue towards 102.12, with the trend potentially extending towards 115.00, a local target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 77.77. It is regarded as key for Brent within this wave. At the moment, the market is forming an upward move towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 102.12.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest a potential rise towards 102.12.





