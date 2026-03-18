Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, and Brent for 18 March 2026.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the EURUSD pair, the market completed an upward wave, reaching 1.1540. Today, 18 March 2026, a consolidation range is expected to develop above this level. An upward breakout would open the potential for a continued correction towards 1.1600, while a downward breakout could extend the downward wave towards 1.1350.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.1666. It is considered key in the structure of the EURUSD downtrend. At the moment, the market has reached the first target of the upward wave at the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.1544. Next, a decline to 1.1470 is expected. After that, a rise to the upper boundary at 1.1600 is possible, with the potential for extension to 1.1660.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest a consolidation range could form around 1.1540 today, with a higher likelihood of an upward breakout and further growth towards 1.1600.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDJPY pair, the market completed a corrective wave to 158.75. Today, 18 March 2026, the decline is expected to continue towards 158.08. Later, a consolidation range is likely to form around this level. An upward breakout would open the door for a move towards 158.80. If the price breaks downwards, a corrective move to 157.67 is possible.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 156.00. It is regarded as key within this wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming a correction towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 157.67. The decline could extend towards 156.80, before the pair climbs to the upper boundary at 159.90.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest a potential decline to 158.08.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the GBPUSD pair, the market completed an upward wave to 1.3355 and continues to form a consolidation range below it. A downward breakout would open the potential for a decline to 1.3266. Conversely, an upward breakout would enable a move to 1.3416, a local target. After reaching this level, a correction to 1.3350 cannot be ruled out.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3400. It is regarded as key within this structure. Today, the price could rise towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3461 before potentially dipping towards its central line at 1.3350.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest potential growth to 1.3416.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the AUDUSD pair, the market broke above 0.7111 and continues to develop a structure towards 0.7160. Today, 18 March 2026, a consolidation range is expected to form around this level. In case of a downward breakout, a decline to 0.7066 is expected. After that, growth towards 0.7190 could follow.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 0.7070. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is forming an upward wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 0.7136. Subsequently, a decline to its central line at 0.7066 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest an upward wave could start, aiming for 0.7160.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDCAD pair, the market is forming an upward wave structure towards 1.3740. Today, 18 March 2026, an upward move to 1.3711 is expected, with prospects for continuation of the trend to 1.3740.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3629. It is regarded as key for USDCAD within this structure. At the moment, the market is forming an upward wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3777. Later, a decline towards its central line at 1.3630 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest a potential rise to 1.3740.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market broke below 5,000 and is forming a downward wave towards 4,954. Today, 18 March 2026, prices are expected to reach this level. Later, an upward wave towards 5,180 could follow, with prospects for continuation of the trend to 5,412. Alternatively, in case of a further downside breakout, another downward move towards 4,900 is possible.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 5,140. It is regarded as key within this wave. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range below the central line of the Price Envelope at 5,090. In case of a downside breakout, the downward wave is expected to continue towards the lower boundary at 4,954. An upward breakout would open the door for an upward wave towards 5,257.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast suggest a potential decline to 4,954.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude oil, the market is forming a consolidation range around 98.00. Today, 18 March 2026, growth cou towards 103.30 will be considered, with prospects for continuation of the trend to 110.70. The target is local.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 98.00. It is regarded as key for Brent within this wave. At the moment, the market is forming an upward move towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 103.30.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest a potential rise towards 103.30.





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