Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, and Brent for 19 March 2026.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the EURUSD pair, the market completed a downward wave, reaching 1.1454. Today, 19 March 2026, a consolidation range is expected to develop around 1.1488. An upward breakout would open the potential for a continued correction towards 1.1600, while a downward breakout could extend the downward wave to 1.1422.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.1666. It is considered key within the structure of the EURUSD downtrend. At the moment, the market is forming a downward wave towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.1422. Afterwards, an upward move towards 1.1488 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest a consolidation range could form around 1.1488 today, with a higher likelihood of a downside breakout towards 1.1422.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDJPY pair, the market completed a correction wave, reaching 158.58. Today, 19 March 2026, the upward wave is expected to continue towards 160.50, with a consolidation range likely to form around this level later. An upward breakout would open the door for a move towards 161.00. Conversely, a downward breakout would enable a corrective move towards 158.66.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 156.00. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is forming an upward wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 160.50. An extension of the move towards 161.00 cannot be ruled out, followed by a decline towards the lower boundary at 157.66.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest potential growth to 160.50.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the GBPUSD pair, the market completed a downward wave to 1.3255 and continues to form a consolidation range above it. A downward breakout would open the way for a decline to 1.3232, while an upward breakout could open the potential for a move towards 1.3416, a local target. After the price reaches this level, a correction towards 1.3350 is possible.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3400. It is regarded as key within this structure. Today, the price could decline towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3262. Later, an upward move towards its central line at 1.3300 could follow.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest a potential decline to 1.3232.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the AUDUSD pair, the market broke below 0.7100 and continues to develop a structure towards 0.6980. Today, 19 March 2026, a consolidation range is expected to form around 0.7050. In case of a downward breakout, the price is expected to dip to 0.6980 before rising to 0.7190.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 0.7070. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is forming a downward wave towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 0.6980. Afterwards, growth towards its central line at 0.7060 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest a downward wave towards 0.6980.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDCAD pair, the market is forming an upward wave structure towards 1.3772. Today, 19 March 2026, an upward move to 1.3772 is expected. Afterwards, a decline to 1.3626 may follow.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3629. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is forming an upward wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3772, with a decline towards its central line at 1.3626 expected later.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest a potential rise to 1.3772.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market broke below 5,000 and completed a downward wave, reaching 4,806. Today, 19 March 2026, an upward wave is expected to begin, aiming for 4,977, with the trend potentially continuing to 5,090. Alternatively, in case of a downside breakout, another move lower to 4,761 is possible.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 5,140. It is regarded as key within this wave. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range below the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 4,808. In case of a downward breakout, prices are expected to dip towards 4,761. Conversely, an upward breakout would open the door for an upward wave towards 5,090.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast suggest a potential decline to 4,761.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude oil, the market is forming an upward wave structure towards 109.00. Today, 19 March 2026, the upward wave could extend towards 111.70, with prospects of the trend continuing towards 116.20, a local target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 98.00. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is forming an upward move towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 111.70.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest a potential rise to 111.70.





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