Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, and Brent for 24 March 2026.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the EURUSD pair, the market completed a downward wave to 1.1485 and an upward move to 1.1635. Today, 24 March 2026, a consolidation range has effectively formed around 1.1568. An upward breakout would open the potential for a continued correction towards 1.1650. If the price breaks downwards, the downward wave could extend towards 1.1455.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.1666. It is considered key within the structure of the EURUSD downtrend. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range below the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.1650. Subsequently, the price is expected to dip towards its lower boundary at 1.1455.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest an upward wave towards 1.1650, followed by a decline to 1.1455.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDJPY pair, the market broke above 158.50 and completed an upward wave, reaching 159.60. Today, 24 March 2026, a decline to 158.60 is expected. Later, a consolidation range is likely to form around this level. An upward breakout would open the door for a move towards 161.00, while a downward breakout could trigger a corrective move towards 157.40.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 156.00. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is forming an upward wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 160.30. The pair could continue its movement towards 161.00 before declining to the lower boundary at 157.40.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest potential growth to 160.30.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the GBPUSD pair, the market formed an upward wave to 1.3477. Today, 24 March 2026, a decline towards 1.3377 is expected. Afterwards, a consolidation range is likely to develop above this level. A downward breakout would open the way for a decline to 1.3200. Conversely, an upward breakout would open the potential for a move towards 1.3494, a local target. After reaching this level, the price could drop to 1.3354.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3400. It is regarded as key within this structure. Today, an upward wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3494 is possible. Later, a downward wave could begin, aiming for its lower boundary at 1.3260.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest an upward move towards 1.3490, followed by a decline to 1.3260.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the AUDUSD pair, the market broke below 0.7007 and continues to develop a structure towards 0.6899. Today, 24 March 2026, a consolidation range around this level is expected. In case of a downward breakout, a decline to 0.6830 is expected. Conversely, an upward breakout would open the door for an upward wave towards 0.7080.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 0.7007. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is forming a downward wave towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 0.6830. Afterwards, an upward move towards its central line at 0.7007 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest a downward wave towards 0.6830.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDCAD pair, the market is forming an upward wave structure towards 1.3772. Today, 24 March 2026, an upward move to 1.3772 is expected. Afterwards, a decline to 1.3636 may follow.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3629. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is forming an upward wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3772. Later, a decline towards its central line at 1.3636 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest a potential rise to 1.3772.





XAUUSD forecast

On the XAUUSD H4 chart, the market broke below 4,383 and continues to form a downward wave towards 4,250. Today, 24 March 2026, this target level is expected to be reached. Afterwards, an upward wave towards 4766 could follow, with the trend potentially continuing towards 4,850. Alternatively, in case of a downside breakout, another downward move towards 4,000 is possible.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 4,766. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range above the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 4,100. In case of a downward breakout, the decline is expected to continue towards 4,000. An upward breakout would open the potential for an upward wave towards 4,766.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast suggest a potential decline to 4,250.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude oil, the market completed a downward wave structure, reaching 93.00. Today, 24 March 2026, the price could climb to 101.55 before potentially declining to 90.00. Subsequently, growth towards the local target of 126.60 is expected.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 98.00. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is forming a corrective move towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 90.00.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest a correction towards 90.00, followed by growth to 126.60.





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