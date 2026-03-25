Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, and Brent for 25 March 2026.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the EURUSD pair, the market completed a decline wave to 1.1553 and a growth leg to 1.1625. Today, 25 March 2026, a consolidation range has effectively formed around 1.1566. In case of an upward breakout, the potential for continuation of the correction towards 1.1650 will open. If the price breaks downward, an extension of the decline wave to 1.1455 cannot be ruled out, with prospects for continuation of the trend to 1.1266.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott Wave structure and the Wave Matrix with a pivot centre at 1.1666. It is regarded as key within the structure of the EURUSD downtrend. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range below the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.1650. Further movement is expected as a decline towards its lower boundary at 1.1455.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest considering the probability of a growth wave towards 1.1650 followed by a decline to 1.1455





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDJPY pair, the market broke above 158.50 and completed a growth wave to 159.20. Today, 25 March 2026, a decline to 158.60 is expected. Subsequently, the development of a consolidation range around this level is expected. In case of an upward breakout, the potential for a move to 160.10 will open. If the price breaks downward, a corrective wave to 157.40 will be considered.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the indicated Elliott Wave structure and the Wave Matrix of the growth wave with a pivot centre at 156.00. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is forming a growth wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 160.10. An extension of the move towards 161.00 cannot be ruled out, followed by a decline towards the lower boundary at 157.40.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest considering the probability of growth to 160.10.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the GBPUSD pair, the market formed a growth wave to 1.3434. Today, 24 March 2026, a decline towards 1.3355 is expected. Afterwards, the probability of developing a consolidation range above this level will be considered. In case of a downward breakout, the potential for a decline to 1.3200 will open. In case of an upward breakout, the potential for a move to 1.3494 will open. The target is local. After reaching this level, a decline towards 1.3355 cannot be ruled out.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the indicated Elliott Wave structure and the Wave Matrix of the decline wave with a pivot centre at 1.3400. It is regarded as key within this structure. Today, the probability of a growth wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3494 will be considered. Later, the beginning of a decline wave towards its lower boundary at 1.3260 will be considered.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest considering the probability of growth to 1.3490 and a decline to 1.3260.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the AUDUSD pair, the market broke below 0.7007 and continues developing a structure towards 0.6899. Today, 25 March 2026, the development of a consolidation range around this level is expected. In case of a downward breakout, a decline to 0.6830 is expected. In case of an upward breakout, the potential for a growth wave towards 0.7008 will open.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott Wave structure and the Wave Matrix of the decline wave with a pivot centre at 0.7008. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is forming a decline wave towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 0.6830. Afterwards, a growth move towards its central line at 0.7008 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest considering the probability of a decline wave to 0.6830.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDCAD pair, the market is forming a growth wave structure towards 1.3788. Today, 25 March 2026, a growth leg to 1.3788 is expected. Afterwards, a decline to 1.3646 may follow.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott Wave structure and the Wave Matrix of the growth wave with a pivot centre at 1.3629. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is forming a growth wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3788. Later, a decline towards its central line at 1.3646 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest considering the probability of growth to 1.3788.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market broke above 4500 and continues forming a growth wave towards 4730. Today, 25 March 2026, reaching this target level is expected. Afterwards, the beginning of a decline wave towards 4515 will be considered, with prospects for continuation of the trend to 4666. Alternatively, in case of an upward breakout, another growth leg to 4737 cannot be ruled out. The target is local.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott Wave structure and the Wave Matrix of the decline wave with a pivot centre at 4766. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range below the central line of the Price Envelope at 4666. In case of a downward breakout, continuation of the decline wave towards 4477 is expected. In case of an upward breakout, the potential for a growth wave towards 4737 will open.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast indicate the probability of a decline to 4505 and growth to 4737.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude oil, the market completed a decline wave structure to 93.73. Today, 25 March 2026, the probability of a decline to 90.00 will be considered. Afterwards, growth to 103.00 is expected, with prospects for continuation of the trend to 108.88. The target is local.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott Wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot centre at 98.00. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 95.95.

Technical indicators suggest considering, in today’s Brent forecast, the probability of a correction to 90.00 followed by growth to 103.00.





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