Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, and Brent for 26 March 2026.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the EURUSD pair, the market completed a downward wave, reaching 1.1543. Today, 26 March 2026, a consolidation range is expected to form around this level. An upward breakout would open the potential for a continued correction towards 1.1650, while a downward breakout could extend the downward wave towards 1.1455 and potentially further lower towards 1.1266.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.1666. It is regarded as key within the structure of the EURUSD downtrend. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range above the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.1543. If the price breaks below the range, the pair is expected to dip to its lower boundary at 1.1455.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest a downward wave towards 1.1455.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDJPY pair, the market broke above 159.39 and is forming an upward wave towards 159.80. Today, 26 March 2026, the price is expected to rise to 159.88. Subsequently, a consolidation range could form around this level. An upward breakout would open the way for a move towards 160.10, while a downward breakout could trigger a correction wave towards 157.50.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 156.00. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is forming an upward wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 160.20. The pair could extend the move towards 161.00 before declining towards the lower boundary at 157.40.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest potential growth to 160.20.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the GBPUSD pair, the market formed a downward wave towards 1.3355. Today, 26 March 2026, a consolidation range is expected to develop above this level. A downward breakout would open the door for a decline to 1.3255. Conversely, in case of an upward breakout, the pair could move to the local target of 1.3494. After reaching this level, the price might drop to 1.3255.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3400. It is regarded as key within this structure. Today, a downward wave is likely to form, aiming for the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3255. Subsequently, an upward wave could begin, targeting its central line at 1.3355.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest a potential decline to 1.3255.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the AUDUSD pair, the market broke below 0.6950 and continues to develop a structure towards 0.6899. Today, 26 March 2026, a consolidation range is expected to develop around this level. A downward breakout could send the pair down to 0.6830, while an upward breakout could open the potential for an upward wave towards 0.7008.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 0.7008. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is forming a downward wave towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 0.6899. Subsequently, the price is expected to move towards its central line at 0.7008.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest a downward wave towards 0.6899.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDCAD pair, the market is forming an upward wave structure towards 1.3944. Today, 26 March 2026, a corrective move towards 1.3777 is possible. Afterwards, growth to 1.3944 is expected.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3629. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is forming an upward wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3944. Subsequently, a downward wave could begin, aiming for its central line at 1.3777.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest a potential rise to 1.3944.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market broke below 4,545 and continues to develop a corrective wave towards 4,438. Today, 26 March 2026, prices are expected to reach this target. Subsequently, an upward wave could begin, aiming for 4,666 and potentially continuing towards 4,850. Alternatively, a downward breakout could trigger another move towards 4,360, a local target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 4,766. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range below the central line of the Price Envelope at 4,666. In case of a downward breakout, the downward wave is expected to continue towards 4,444. Conversely, an upward breakout would open the potential for an upward wave towards 4,666.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast suggest a potential decline to 4,433 and growth to 4,666.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude oil, the market completed a downward wave structure, reaching 93.59. Today, 26 March 2026, growth to 101.60 is likely. A breakout above this level would open the door for further growth to 103.00 and possibly higher towards the local target of 108.88.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 98.00. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 95.55. An upward breakout would open the way towards 101.60.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest potential growth to 103.60.





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