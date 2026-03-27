Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, and Brent for 27 March 2026.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the EURUSD pair, the market completed a downward wave to 1.1520. Today, 27 March 2026, a consolidation range is expected to form around this level. An upward breakout will open the potential for a continued correction towards 1.1650, while a downside breakout could extend the downward wave towards 1.1455 and possibly further towards 1.1266.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.1666. It is regarded as key within the structure of the downward wave for EURUSD. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range below the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.1552. In case of a downward breakout from this range, it will be relevant to expect a decline towards its lower boundary at 1.1455.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest further downward movement towards 1.1455.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDJPY pair, the market broke above 159.33 and is forming an upward wave towards 160.22. Today, 27 March 2026, the price is expected to reach this target. Subsequently, a consolidation range could develop around 159.33. An upward breakout would open the door for a move towards 160.22, while a downward breakout could trigger a corrective wave towards 157.50.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 156.00. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is forming an upward wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 160.22. An extension of the move upwards to 161.00 cannot be ruled out, followed by a decline towards the lower boundary at 157.50.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest a potential rise to 160.22.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the GBPUSD pair, the market formed a downward wave to 1.3309. Today, 27 March 2026, a consolidation range is expected to develop above this level. A downward breakout will open the way for a decline to 1.3290. Conversely, an upward breakout would open the potential for a move to 1.3377, a local target. After reaching this level, the price could dip to 1.3200.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3400. It is regarded as key within this structure. Today, a downward wave could develop, aiming for the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3290. Subsequently, an upward wave towards its central line at 1.3390 could begin.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest a potential decline to 1.3255.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the AUDUSD pair, the market broke below 0.6950 and completed a downward wave structure to 0.6880. Today, 27 March 2026, a consolidation range is expected to develop around this level. A downward breakout could push the pair lower towards 0.6830, while an upward breakout would open the door for an upward wave towards 0.7008.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 0.7008. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is forming an upward wave towards the central line of the Price Envelope at 0.7007. Subsequently, the price is expected to drop towards its lower boundary at 0.6830.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest potential growth to 0.7007, followed by a downward wave towards 0.6830.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDCAD pair, the market is forming an upward wave structure towards 1.3900. Today, 27 March 2026, a corrective move towards 1.3850 is possible. Afterwards, growth to 1.3900 is expected.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3629. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is forming an upward wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3900. Subsequently, a downward wave is expected to begin, targeting its central line at 1.3777.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest an upward move towards 1.3900.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market broke above 4,422 and continues to form an upward wave towards 4,580. Today, 27 March 2026, prices are expected to reach this target. Subsequently, a consolidation range could develop above this level. An upward breakout would open the potential for growth to 4,822 and potentially higher to 4,855. Alternatively, in case of a downward breakout, another move towards the local target of 4,100 is possible.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 4,766. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range below the central line of the Price Envelope at 4,466. In case of a downward breakout, the downward wave is expected to continue towards 4,100. Conversely, an upward breakout would open the way towards 4,822.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast suggest a potential rise to 4,822.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude oil, the market completed a downward wave structure to 98.00. Today, 27 March 2026, growth to 102.60 is likely. In case of a breakout above this level, the potential for further growth to 107.00 will open, with prospects for continuation of the trend to 108.88, a local target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 98.00. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 98.00. An upward breakout would open the potential for a move towards 107.00.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest potential growth to 107.00.





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