Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, and Brent for 30 March 2026.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the EURUSD pair, the market completed a downward wave to 1.1507. Today, 30 March 2026, a consolidation range is expected to form around this level. An upward breakout woul open the potential for a continued correction towards 1.1530. If the price breaks downwards, the downward wave could extend to 1.1464 and potentially further to 1.1407.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.1666. It is regarded as key within the structure of the downward wave for EURUSD. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range below the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.1530. In case of a downward breakout from this range, it will be relevant to expect a decline towards its lower boundary at 1.1407.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest further downward movement to 1.1407.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDJPY pair, the market broke below 160.06 and is forming a downward structure towards 159.30. Today, 30 March 2026, the price is expected to reach this target. Subsequently, a consolidation range is expected to develop above this level. An upward breakout would open the door for a move to 160.60. If the price breaks downwards, a corrective wave to 157.50 could follow.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 156.00. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is forming a corrective wave towards the central line of the Price Envelope at 159.30. Further expansion upwards to 160.60 cannot be ruled out, followed by a decline towards the lower boundary at 157.50.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest a correction to 159.60, followed by growth to 160.60.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the GBPUSD pair, the market formed a downward wave to 1.3232. Today, 30 March 2026, a consolidation range is expected to develop above this level. A downward breakout would open the way for a decline to 1.3140. In case of an upward breakout, the potential for a move to 1.3300 will open. After reaching this level, the pair could drop to 1.3119, a local target.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3400. It is regarded as key within this structure. Today, a downward wave could develop, aiming for the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3222. Subsequently, an upward wave towards its central line at 1.3300 could begin.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest a potential decline to 1.3222.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the AUDUSD pair, the market broke below 0.6868 and completed a downward wave structure to 0.6840. Today, 30 March 2026, a consolidation range is expected to develop around this level. In case of a downward breakout, the pair is expected to decline to 0.6830. Conversely, an upward breakout would open the potential for an upward wave towards 0.6940.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 0.7008. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is forming a downward wave towards its lower boundary at 0.6830. Subsequently, the price is expected to move towards the central line of the Price Envelope at 0.6940.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest potential growth to 0.6940, followed by a decline to 0.6930.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDCAD pair, the market completed an upward wave structure, reaching 1.3900. Today, 30 March 2026, a corrective move towards 1.3838 is likely. Afterwards, growth to 1.4000 is expected.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3629. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market completed an upward wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3900. Subsequently, a downward wave could begin, targeting its central line at 1.3838.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest a correction towards 1.3838, followed by growth to 1.4000.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market broke above 4,470 and continues to form an upward wave towards 4,700. Today, 30 March 2026, the price is expected to reach this target. Subsequently, a consolidation range could develop above this level. An upward breakout would open the door for growth to 4,822 and possibly higher towards 4,855. Alternatively, in case of a downward breakout, another move to the local target of 4,400 is possible.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 4,766. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range above the central line of the Price Envelope at 4,477. In case of a downward breakout, the downward wave is expected to continue towards 4,400. Conversely, an upward breakout would open the potential for an upward wave towards 4,700.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast suggest a potential rise towards 4,700.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude oil, the market completed an upward wave structure to 108.60. Today, 30 March 2026, a consolidation range could develop below this level. In case of an upward breakout, the potential for growth to 121.60 will open, with prospects for continuation of the trend to 136.40, a local target. A downward breakout could trigger a corrective move towards 107.00, followed by growth to 136.40.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 98.00. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 106.00. In case of an upward breakout, the potential for a move to 114.60 will open.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest potential growth to 114.6.





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