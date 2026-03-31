Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, and Brent for 31 March 2026.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the EURUSD pair, the market completed a downward wave to 1.1443. Today, 31 March 2026, a consolidation range is expected to form around this level. An upward breakout would open the potential for a continued correction towards 1.1500. If the price breaks downwards, the downward wave could extend towards 1.1434, with prospects for continuation of the trend to 1.1360.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.1666. It is regarded as key within the structure of the downward wave for EURUSD. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range below the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.1530. In case of a downward breakout from this range, it will be relevant to expect a decline towards its lower boundary at 1.1434.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest further downward movement towards 1.1434.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDJPY pair, the market completed a downward structure to 159.30 and a correction to 159.90 (test from below). Today, 31 March 2026, a consolidation range has effectively formed around this level. In case of an upward breakout, the potential for a wave towards 160.70 will open. Conversely, downward breakout could trigger a corrective wave to 158.80.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 156.00. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is forming a corrective wave towards the central line of the Price Envelope at 159.00. Further extension upwards to 160.70 cannot be ruled out, followed by a decline towards the lower boundary at 157.50.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest a correction towards 159.00, followed by growth to 160.70.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the GBPUSD pair, the market formed a downward wave to 1.3158. Today, 31 March 2026, a consolidation range is expected to develop above this level. A downward breakout would open the door for a decline to 1.3100, while an upward breakout could open the way towards 1.3232. After reaching this level, a decline to 1.3000 cannot be ruled out. The target is local.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3400. It is regarded as key within this structure. Today, a downward wave could develop, aiming for the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3100. Subsequently, an upward wave could start, targeting its central line at 1.3300.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest a potential decline to 1.3100.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the AUDUSD pair, the market broke below 0.6868 and is forming a downward wave structure towards 0.6800. Today, 31 March 2026, a consolidation range is expected to develop around 0.6840. In case of a downward breakout, the price is expected to decline to 0.6800. In case of an upward breakout, the potential for an upward wave towards 0.6940 will open.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 0.7008. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is forming a downward wave towards its lower boundary at 0.6800. Subsequently, the price is expected to rise towards the central line of the Price Envelope at 0.6940.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest a potential decline to 0.6800.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDCAD pair, the market completed an upward wave structure to 1.3940. Today, 31 March 2026, a corrective move towards 1.3911 is possible, with growth to 1.4020 expected later.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3629. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market completed an upward wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3940. Subsequently, a downward wave could follow, aiming for its central line at 1.3900.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest a correction towards 1.3900, followed by growth to 1.4020.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market broke above 4,500 and continues to form an upward wave towards 4,656. Today, 31 March 2026, prices are expected to reach this target level. Subsequently, a consolidation range could develop above this level. In case of an upward breakout, the potential for growth to 4,848 will open, with prospects for continuation of the trend to 4,855. Alternatively, in case of a downward breakout, another move to 4,500 cannot be ruled out. The target is local.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 4,474. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range above the central line of the Price Envelope at 4,474. In case of a downward breakout, the downward wave is expected to continue towards 4,400. An upward breakout would open the potential for an upward wave towards 4,656.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast suggest a potential rise to 4,656.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude oil, the market completed an upward wave structure to 108.88. Today, 31 March 2026, a consolidation range could develop below this level. In case of an upward breakout, the potential for growth to 114.60 will open, with prospects for continuation of the trend to 136.40. The target is local. In case of a downward breakout, a corrective move to 103.00 cannot be ruled out, followed by growth to 114.60.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 98.00. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 103.80. An upward breakout would open the door for a wave towards the upper boundary at 114.60.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest potential growth to 114.6.





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