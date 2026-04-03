Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, and Brent for 3 April 2026.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the EURUSD pair, the market completed a downward wave to 1.1506 and an upward move to 1.1564. Today, 3 April 2026, a consolidation range is expected to form around this level. An upward breakout would open the potential for a continued correction towards 1.1664, while a downward breakout could extend the downward wave towards 1.1463.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.1666. It is regarded as key within the structure of the downward wave for EURUSD. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.1540. In case of a downward breakout from this range, the price is expected to dip towards its lower boundary at 1.1463. Conversely, an upward breakout would trigger an upward move towards its upper boundary at 1.1664.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest further downward movement to 1.1463.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDJPY pair, the market completed a downward structure to 158.28 and a correction towards 159.71 (testing from below). Today, 3 April 2026, a consolidation range has effectively formed around the level of 159.10. A breakout from this range upwards would open the way towards 160.70. In case of a downward breakout, a corrective wave towards 157.77 is likely.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 159.19. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market completed a corrective wave towards the central line of the Price Envelope at 159.10. Subsequently, the downward wave could extend to the lower boundary at 157.77.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest a decline to 157.77, followed by growth to 160.70.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the GBPUSD pair, the market formed an upward wave to 1.3344, followed by a decline to 1.3181. Today, 3 April 2026, a consolidation range is expected to develop below this level. In case of a downward breakout, the potential for a decline to 1.3150 will open, while an upward breakout would open the way towards 1.3290, a local target.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3400. It is regarded as key within this structure. Today, a corrective wave towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3150 is possible. Subsequently, an upward wave could begin, aiming for its central line at 1.3250.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest a potential decline to 1.3150.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the AUDUSD pair, the market formed a consolidation range around 0.6900. Today, 3 April 2026, a downward wave is expected to develop, aiming for 0.6809 as a local target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 0.7000. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is forming a corrective wave towards its upper boundary at 0.6816. Subsequently, the price is expected to climb towards the central line of the Price Envelope at 0.6809.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest a potential drop to 0.6809.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDCAD pair, the market completed an upward wave, reaching 1.3906. Today, 3 April 2026, a consolidation range is expected to develop below this level. A downward breakout would send the pair down to 1.3890. Conversely, an upward breakout is expected to push it higher towards 1.3981.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3629. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is forming a growth structure towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3981. Subsequently, the price is expected to decline towards its central line at 1.3820.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest a potential rise to 1.3981, followed by a decline to 1.3820.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market completed an upward wave, reaching 4,688. Today, 3 April 2026, a consolidation range is expected to develop above this level. An upward breakout would open the potential for growth to 4,820 and possibly higher to 5,045. Alternatively, in case of a downward breakout, another downward move is possible, aiming for 4,457 as a local target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 4,474. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 4,559. In case of a downward breakout, the downward wave is expected to continue towards 4,457. In case of an upward breakout, the potential for an upward wave to 5,040 will open.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast suggest a potential decline to 4,457, followed by growth to 5,040.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude oil, the market completed an upward wave to 107.47. Today, 3 April 2026, a consolidation range could develop below this level. An upward breakout would open the potential for growth to 114.60, with the trend potentially continuing towards the local target of 119.66. In case of a downward breakout, a corrective move to 100.00 is possible, followed by growth to 108.60.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 98.00. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 102.70. In case of an upward breakout, the potential for a wave towards its upper boundary at 108.60 will open.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest potential growth to 108.60.





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