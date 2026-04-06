Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, and Brent for 6 April 2026.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the EURUSD pair, the market continues to develop a consolidation range around 1.1525. Today, 6 April 2026, the consolidation range is expected to extend downwards to 1.1490. Subsequently, the pair could climb to 1.1525 (testing from below). An upward breakout from the range would open the potential for a continued correction towards 1.1664, while a downward breakout could extend the downward wave towards 1.1444.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.1666. It is regarded as key within the structure of the downward wave for EURUSD. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.1525. In case of a downward breakout from the range, it will be relevant to expect a decline towards its lower boundary at 1.1444. In case of an upward breakout, an upward move towards its upper boundary at 1.1664 cannot be ruled out.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest further downward movement towards 1.1444.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDJPY pair, the market continues to develop a consolidation range around 159.10. Today, 6 April 2026, an upward breakout from the range would pave the way for a wave towards 159.90. Conversely, in case of a downward breakout, a corrective wave towards 157.77 is possible. Subsequently, growth to 160.60 is expected.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 159.19. It is regarded as key within this structure. The market has recently completed a corrective wave, reaching the central line of the Price Envelope at 159.10. Further extension of the downward wave to the lower boundary at 157.77 cannot be ruled out. Subsequently, growth to its upper boundary at 160.60 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest a potential decline to 157.77, followed by growth to 160.60.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the GBPUSD pair, the market formed an upward wave to 1.3344 and a decline to 1.3175. Today, 6 April 2026, a consolidation range is expected to develop below this level. A downward breakout would open the door to a decline to 1.3120, while an upward breakout could pave the way towards the local target of 1.3290.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3400. It is regarded as key within this structure. Today, a corrective wave could follow, aiming for the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3120. Subsequently, an upward wave might start, targeting its central line at 1.3250.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest a potential drop to 1.3150.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the AUDUSD pair, the market formed a consolidation range around 0.6888. Today, 6 April 2026, a downward wave is expected to develop, aiming for 0.6809 as a local target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 0.7000. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is forming a corrective wave towards its lower boundary at 0.6809. Subsequently, the pair could rise towards the central line of the Price Envelope at 0.6888.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest a potential decline to 0.6809.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDCAD pair, the market completed an upward wave, reaching 1.3947. Today, 6 April 2026, a consolidation range is expected to develop above this level. A downward breakout would open the potential for a decline to 1.3890. In case of an upward breakout, further growth to 1.3981 is expected.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3629. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is forming an upward structure towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3981. Subsequently, a downward wave towards its central line at 1.3820 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest potential growth to 1.3981, followed by a decline to 1.3820.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market completed an upward wave, reaching 4,700. Today, 6 April 2026, a consolidation range is expected to develop around this level. An upward breakout would open the door for growth to 4,854 and possibly higher to 5,045. Alternatively, in case of a downward breakout, another downward move towards the local target of 4,477 cannot be ruled out.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 4,474. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 4,599. In case of a downward breakout, the downward wave is expected to continue towards 4,477. In case of an upward breakout, the potential for an upward wave to 4,854 will open.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast suggest a decline to 4,599, followed by growth to 4,854.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude oil, the market completed an upward wave, reaching 108.19. Today, 6 April 2026, a consolidation range could develop below this level. An upward breakout would open the way towards 115.55, with the trend potentially continuing towards the local target of 123.90. Conversely, a downward breakout could trigger a corrective move towards 102.00, followed by growth to 115.55.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 98.00. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 102.70. In case of an upward breakout, the potential for a wave towards its upper boundary at 115.55 will open.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest a potential rise to 115.55.





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