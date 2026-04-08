Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, and Brent for 8 April 2026.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the EURUSD pair, the market formed a consolidation range around 1.1560 and broke out upwards. Today, 8 April 2026, an upward wave to 1.1685 has been completed. A correction towards 1.1560 is likely, followed by growth to 1.1711.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.1666. It is regarded as key within the structure of the downward wave for EURUSD. At the moment, the market completed a correction to the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.1685. Further, it is relevant to expect a downward move towards its central line at 1.1560. Subsequently, an upward move towards its upper boundary at 1.1710 cannot be ruled out.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest a downward wave towards 1.1560.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDJPY pair, the market continues to develop a downward wave towards 157.77. Today, 8 April 2026, the price is expected to reach this target level. Subsequently, an upward wave could begin, aiming for 159.11.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 159.19. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is performing a corrective wave towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 157.77. Subsequently, growth towards its upper boundary at 159.11 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest a decline to 157.77, followed by growth to 159.11.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the GBPUSD pair, the market formed an upward wave to 1.3420. Today, 8 April 2026, a consolidation range is expected to develop around this level. A downward breakout would open the potential for a decline to 1.3120, while an upward breakout could pave the way towards 1.3500, a local target.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3400. It is regarded as key within this structure. Today, a corrective wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3420 is possible. Subsequently, a downward wave might begin, targeting its central line at 1.3260.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest a decline to 1.3260.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the AUDUSD pair, the market completed an upward wave to 0.7070 and formed a consolidation range around it. Today, 8 April 2026, a downward wave is expected to begin, aiming for 0.6920. A breakout below this level would open the potential for continued movement towards 0.6750, a local target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 0.7000. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is forming a corrective wave towards its upper boundary at 0.7070. Subsequently, the pair is expected to dip to the central line of the Price Envelope at 0.6920.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest the pair could start to decline to 0.6920.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDCAD pair, the market completed a growth structure to 1.3948 and a decline to 1.3830. Today, 8 April 2026, a consolidation range is expected to develop above this level. In case of a downward breakout, the potential for a decline to 1.3810 will open. In case of an upward breakout, growth to 1.3888 is expected.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3629. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is forming a growth structure towards the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.3888. Subsequently, a downward wave is expected to develop towards its lower boundary at 1.3810.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest a drop to 1.3810.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market completed an upward wave to 4,854. Today, 8 April 2026, a consolidation range is expected to develop around this level. In case of an upward breakout, the potential for growth to 5,000 will open, with prospects for continuation of the trend to 5,045. Alternatively, in case of a downward breakout, another downward move to 4,433 cannot be ruled out. The target is local.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 4,474. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 4,854. In case of a downward breakout, the downward wave is expected to continue towards to 4,433. In case of an upward breakout, the potential for an upward wave to 5,000 will open.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast suggest a decline to 4,433.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude oil, the market completed a downward structure to 91.00. Today, 8 April 2026, a consolidation range below this level. In case of an upward breakout, the potential for growth to 114.40 will open, with prospects for continuation of the trend to 125.75. The target is local. In case of a downward breakout, a corrective move to 80.00 cannot be ruled out, followed by growth to 102.70.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 98.00. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market forms a consolidation range around the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 91.00. In case of an upward breakout, the potential for a wave towards its upper boundary at 102.70 will open.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest growth to 102.70.





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