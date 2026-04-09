Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, and Brent for 9 April 2026.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the EURUSD pair, the market formed a consolidation range around 1.1683 and broke out downwards. Today, 9 April 2026, a downward breakout is expected. A downward wave towards 1.1606 is likely to begin. Subsequently, the pair is expected to rise to 1.1653 before declining to 1.1494.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.1666. It is regarded as key within the structure of the downward wave for EURUSD. At the moment, the market has completed a correction to the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.1716. Subsequently, a downward move towards its central line at 1.1606 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest a downward wave towards 1.1606.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDJPY pair, the market completed a downward wave, reaching 158.90. Today, 9 April 2026, an upward move is expected. Subsequently, an upward wave could begin, aiming for 158.90 and potentially continuing towards 159.11.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 159.19. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is performing a corrective wave towards the central line of the Price Envelope at 159.12. Subsequently, a decline towards its lower boundary at 157.88 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest a decline to 157.77, followed by growth to 159.11.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the GBPUSD pair, the market formed an upward wave to 1.3482. Today, 9 April 2026, a consolidation range is expected to develop below this level. A downward breakout would open the potential for a decline to 1.3303 and possibly further to 1.3120.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3400. It is regarded as key within this structure. Today, an upward wave could develop, targeting the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3482. Subsequently, a downward wave could start, aiming for its central line at 1.3303.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest a drop to 1.3303.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the AUDUSD pair, the market completed an upward wave to 0.7084 and formed a consolidation range around it. Today, 9 April 2026, a downward wave to 0.6993 is expected to begin. A breakout below this level would open the way for a continued move towards 0.6908, a local target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 0.7000. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market has completed a corrective wave towards its upper boundary at 0.7084. Subsequently, the price is expected to dip to the central line of the Price Envelope at 0.6907.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest the pair could begin to decline to 0.6907.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDCAD pair, the market completed a downward structure, reaching 1.3938. Today, 9 April 2026, a consolidation range is expected to develop above this level. A downward breakout would open the door to a decline towards 1.3808. Conversely, in case of an upward breakout, the price is expected to climb to 1.3888.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3629. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is forming a growth structure towards the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.3888. Subsequently, a downward wave towards its lower boundary at 1.3808 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest growth to 1.3888, followed by a decline to 1.3808.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market completed an upward wave, reaching 4,854. Today, 9 April 2026, a consolidation range is expected to develop below this level. An upward breakout would open the way for growth to 5,000 and potentially higher to 5,045. Alternatively, a downward breakout could trigger another downward move to 4,477, a local target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 4,474. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 4,854. In case of a downward breakout, the downward wave is expected to continue to 4,477. Alternatively, an upward breakout would open the potential for an upward wave towards 5,000.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast suggest a decline to 4,477.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude oil, the market completed a downward structure to 88.78. Today, 9 April 2026, a consolidation range could develop above this level. An upward breakout would pave the way for growth to 99.90 and potentially higher to 112.70, a local target. Conversely, a downward breakout could lead to a corrective move towards 80.00, followed by growth to 112.70.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 98.00. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 94.74. In case of an upward breakout, the potential for a wave towards its upper boundary at 112.70 will open.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest growth to 112.70.





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