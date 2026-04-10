Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, and Brent for 10 April 2026.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the EURUSD pair, the market continues to develop a consolidation range around 1.1682. Today, 10 April 2026, we expect a downward breakout. It is relevant to consider the probability of the beginning of a downward wave to 1.1560. Subsequently, growth to 1.1640 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.1490.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott Wave structure and the Wave Matrix with a pivot centre at 1.1666. It is regarded as key within the structure of the downward wave for EURUSD. At the moment, the market completed a correction to the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.1720. Further, it is relevant to expect a downward leg towards its central line at 1.1640, with prospects for continuation of the trend to 1.1560.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest considering the probability of a downward wave to 1.1560.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDJPY pair, the market completed a downward wave to 158.88. Today, 10 April 2026, we expect a growth leg to develop. Further, we consider the probability of a growth wave to 159.22, with prospects for continuation to 159.85.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the indicated Elliott Wave structure and the Wave Matrix of the downward wave with a pivot centre at 159.19. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is performing a corrective wave towards the central line of the Price Envelope at 158.88. Further, we expect the development of a consolidation range around this level. In case of an upward breakout, the potential for growth to 159.85 will open.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest considering the probability of growth to 159.85.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the GBPUSD pair, the market continues to develop a consolidation range around 1.3430. Today, 10 April 2026, we expect a downward breakout from this range. This will open the potential for a decline to 1.3303, with prospects for continuation of the trend to 1.3131.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the indicated Elliott Wave structure and the Wave Matrix of the downward wave with a pivot centre at 1.3400. It is regarded as key within this structure. Today, we consider the probability of a downward wave towards the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.3303. Subsequently, we consider the beginning of a corrective growth wave to 1.3373.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest considering the probability of a decline to 1.3303.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the AUDUSD pair, the market completed a growth wave to 0.7090 and formed a consolidation range around it. Today, 10 April 2026, we expect the beginning of a downward wave to 0.6922. In case of a breakout below this level, the potential for continuation of the wave to 0.6767 will open. The target is local.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott Wave structure and the Wave Matrix of the downward wave with a pivot centre at 0.7000. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market completed a corrective wave towards its upper boundary at 0.7090. Subsequently, we expect a decline to the central line of the Price Envelope at 0.6920.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest considering the probability of the beginning of a decline to 0.6920.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDCAD pair, the market completed a downward wave to 1.3808. Today, 10 April 2026, we expect the development of a consolidation range above this level. In case of a downward breakout, the potential for a decline to 1.3707 will open. In case of an upward breakout, growth to 1.3919 is expected.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott Wave structure and the Wave Matrix of the growth wave with a pivot centre at 1.3629. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market forms a growth structure towards the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.3919. Subsequently, we expect a downward wave to 1.3850.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest considering the probability of growth to 1.3919.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market completed a growth wave to 4,854. Today, 10 April 2026, we expect the development of a consolidation range below this level. In case of an upward breakout, the potential for growth to 5,000 will open, with prospects for continuation of the trend to 5,045. Alternatively, in case of a downward breakout, another downward leg to 4,407 cannot be ruled out. The target is local.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott Wave structure and the Wave Matrix of the growth wave with a pivot centre at 4,474. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market forms a consolidation range around the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 4,854. In case of a downward breakout, continuation of the downward wave to 4,404 is expected. In case of an upward breakout, the potential for a growth wave to 5,000 will open.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast indicate the probability of a decline to 4,404.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude oil, the market completed a downward structure to 88.78. Today, 10 April 2026, we consider the development of a consolidation range above this level. In case of an upward breakout, the potential for growth to 99.90 will open, with prospects for continuation of the trend to 112.55. The target is local. In case of a downward breakout, a corrective leg to 80.00 cannot be ruled out, followed by growth to 112.55.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott Wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot centre at 98.00. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market forms a consolidation range around the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 94.50. In case of an upward breakout, the potential for a wave towards its upper boundary at 112.55 will open.

Technical indicators suggest considering, in today’s Brent forecast, the probability of growth to 112.55.





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