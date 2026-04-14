Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, and Brent for 14 April 2026.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the EURUSD pair, the market continues to develop a consolidation range around 1.1700. Today, 14 April 2026, we expect an upward move to 1.1777, followed by a downward breakout to 1.1644. The downward wave could continue towards 1.1500. Subsequently, growth to 1.1640 is expected, followed by a drop to 1.1378.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.1666. It is regarded as key within the structure of the downward wave for EURUSD. At the moment, the market is undergoing a correction towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.1777. Further, it is relevant to expect a downward move towards its central line at 1.1640, with the trend potentially continuing towards its lower boundary at 1.1500.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest a downward wave towards 1.1544.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDJPY pair, the market completed an upward wave, reaching 159.84. Today, 14 April 2026, a downward wave is developing to 158.88. Subsequently, the price will likely rise to 159.35, possibly continuing its movement towards 160.60.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 159.19. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market completed a corrective wave to the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 159.85. Further, a consolidation range is expected to develop around this level. An upward breakout would open the potential for growth to 160.60, while a downward breakout could open the door to a correction towards its central line at 158.88.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest a decline to 158.88, followed by growth to 160.60.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the GBPUSD pair, the market continues to develop a consolidation range around 1.3444. Today, 14 April 2026, the price is expected to break below the range, paving the way for a decline to 1.3333 and possibly further to 1.3131.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3400. It is regarded as key within this structure. Today, a downward wave could develop, aiming for the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.3380. Subsequently, the price could rise to 1.3444 before declining to its lower boundary at 1.3333.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest a decline to 1.3333.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the AUDUSD pair, the market completed a downward wave to 0.6993 and an upward move to 0.7080, forming a consolidation range around 0.7060. Today, 14 April 2026, an upward move to 0.7123 is expected, followed by a downward wave towards 0.6950. A breakout below this level would open the potential for a continued move towards 0.6767, a local target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 0.7000. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is undergoing a correction towards its upper boundary at 0.7123. Subsequently, the price is expected to dip to the central line of the Price Envelope at 0.6920 before returning to the centre of the consolidation range at 0.7050.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest a downward wave could begin, aiming for 0.6950.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDCAD pair, the market is forming a downward structure to 1.3780. Today, 14 April 2026, a consolidation range is expected to develop above this level. A downward breakout would open the door for a decline to 1.3707. Alternatively, an upward breakout could trigger growth to 1.3919, with prospects for continuation of the trend to 1.4025.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3629. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market completed a downward structure to the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3782. Subsequently, an upward wave is expected, aiming for its central line at 1.3878 and potentially continuing to 1.4025.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest growth to 1.3878.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market completed an upward wave to 4,737. Today, 14 April 2026, prices are expected to climb to 4,912. A consolidation range is practically forming around 4,735. An upward breakout from the range would open the potential for growth to 5,050, with the trend potentially continuing to 5,065. Alternatively, a downward breakout could send prices lower to 4,455, a local target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 4,474. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 4,737. In case of a downward breakout, the downward wave is expected to continue towards 4,4554. Conversely, an upward breakout would open the way towards 4,912.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast suggest a rise to 4,912.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude oil, the market completed a growth structure to 98.68 and a decline to 93.33. Today, 14 April 2026, a consolidation range could develop around 95.85. An upward breakout would open the potential for growth to 103.00, with prospects for continuation of the trend to 110.00, a local target. In case of a downward breakout, a corrective move to 92.42 cannot be ruled out. Subsequently, growth to 110.00 is expected.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 98.00. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 98.68. An upward breakout would open the door for a wave towards its upper boundary at 103.00.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest growth to 96.00, followed by a decline to 92.42 and an upward move to 103.00.





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