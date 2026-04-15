Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, and Brent for 15 April 2026.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the EURUSD pair, the market continues to develop a consolidation range around 1.1788. Today, 15 April 2026, the pair is expected to move lower to 1.1600. Subsequently, growth to 1.1707 is expected. Then the downward wave could continue towards 1.1530 and possibly further to 1.1400.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.1666. It is regarded as key within the structure of the downward wave for EURUSD. At the moment, the market has completed a correction to the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.1808. Further, it is relevant to expect a downward move towards its central line at 1.1707, with prospects for continuation of the trend to its lower boundary at 1.1600.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest a downward wave to 1.1600.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDJPY pair, the market completed a downward wave, reaching 158.60. Today, 15 April 2026, an upward wave is developing to 159.20. Subsequently, an upward move towards 159.65 could follow, with prospects for continuation to 160.60.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 159.19. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market completed a corrective wave to the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 158.60. Subsequently, a consolidation range is expected to develop around this level. An upward breakout would open the potential for growth to its upper boundary at 159.65, with prospects for continuation of the wave to 160.60. Conversely, a downward breakout would pave the way for a correction towards its central line at 158.60.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest growth to 159.25.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the GBPUSD pair, the market continues to develop a consolidation range around 1.3565. Today, 15 April 2026, the price is expected to break below the range, opening the way for a decline to 1.3333 and possibly further to 1.3131.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3400. It is regarded as key within this structure. Today, a downward wave could develop, targeting the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.3444. Subsequently, an upward wave could start, aiming for 1.3477, followed by a decline to its lower boundary at 1.3333.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest a decline to 1.3333.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the AUDUSD pair, the market formed a consolidation range around 0.7066 and, after an upward breakout, completed a wave to 0.7147. Today, 15 April 2026, a downward move to 0.7066 is expected. A breakout below this level would open the potential for a continued move towards 0.6960, a local target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 0.7000. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is undergoing a correction towards its upper boundary at 0.7147. Subsequently, the price is expected to decline to the central line of the Price Envelope at 0.6960. Then a return to the centre of the consolidation range at 0.7060 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest the beginning of a downward wave towards 0.6950.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDCAD pair, the market completed a downward structure to 1.3727. Today, 15 April 2026, a consolidation range is expected to develop above this level. A downward breakout would open the door for a decline to 1.3707, while an upward breakout could trigger growth to 1.3870 and potentially further up to 1.4025.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3629. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market completed a downward structure to the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3727. Subsequently, an upward wave to its central line at 1.3870 is expected, with prospects for continuation of the trend to 1.4025.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest a rise to 1.3870.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market completed an upward wave to 4,870. Today, 15 April 2026, prices are expected to decline to 4,772 and then climb to 4,903. A consolidation range is practically forming around 4,732. An upward breakout from this range would open the way for growth to 5,050 and potentially further up to 5,065. Alternatively, a downward breakout could trigger another downward move towards 4,414, a local target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 4,474. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 4,777. In case of a downward breakout, the downward wave is expected to continue to 4,4144. Alternatively, an upward breakout would open the potential for an upward wave towards 4,903.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast suggest a decline to 4,903.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude oil, the market completed a downward structure to 91.30. Today, 15 April 2026, a consolidation range could develop around 92.45. In case of an upward breakout, the potential for growth to 103.00 will open, with prospects for continuation of the trend to 110.00, a local target. In case of a downward breakout, a corrective move to 90.50 cannot be ruled out, followed by growth to 110.00.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 98.00. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 95.50. An upward breakout would open the door for a wave towards its upper boundary at 103.00.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest growth to 103.00.





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