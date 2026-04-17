Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, and Brent for 17 April 2026.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the EURUSD pair, the market formed a consolidation range around 1.1777. Today, 17 April 2026, in case of a breakout above 1.1800, the price is expected to move up to 1.1877 and possibly higher to 1.1940. In case of a breakout below 1.1766, a downward wave to 1.1737 is expected.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.1666. It is regarded as key within the structure of the downward wave for EURUSD. At the moment, the market completed an upward move to the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.1823 and a correction to its central line at 1.1770. The consolidation range above this level is expected to develop further. A downward breakout could send the price down to its lower boundary at 1.1737, while an upward breakout could open the potential for growth to 1.1877.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest a downward wave to 1.1737 and growth to 1.1877.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDJPY pair, the market completed a downward wave, reaching 158.00. Today, 17 April 2026, an upward wave is developing to 159.92. Subsequently, a downward wave could develop, targeting 159.00. Then growth to 160.70 is expected.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 159.19. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market completed an upward wave to the central line of the Price Envelope at 159.00. Further, a new consolidation range is expected to develop around this level. An upward breakout would open the door to growth to its upper boundary at 159.95 and possibly further up to 160.70. Conversely, a downward breakout would open the potential for a correction to its lower boundary at 158.00.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest a potential rise to 159.92.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the GBPUSD pair, the market continues to develop a consolidation range around 1.3545. Today, 17 April 2026, the price is expected to break below the range, opening the way for a decline to 1.3484, with prospects for continuation of the trend to 1.3420.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3400. It is regarded as key within this structure. Today, a downward wave is expected to develop, aiming for the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3484. Subsequently, an upward wave could begin, aiming for its upper boundary at 1.3674.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest a potential drop to 1.3484, followed by growth to 1.3674.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the AUDUSD pair, the market formed a consolidation range around 0.7157. Today, 17 April 2026, in case of an upward breakout, continued growth to 0.7250 is expected. Conversely, a breakout below 0.7150 would pave the way for continued downward movement towards 0.7120.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 0.7000. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is undergoing a correction towards its upper boundary at 0.7217. Subsequently, the price is expected to dip to the central line of the Price Envelope at 0.7120 before returning to 0.7284.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest a downward wave could begin, aiming for 0.7120.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDCAD pair, the market completed a downward structure to 1.3726. Today, 17 April 2026, a consolidation range has formed above this level. A downward breakout opened the potential for a decline to 1.3666. Subsequently, growth to 1.3835 is expected, with prospects for continuation of the trend to 1.4025.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3629. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is performing a downward structure to the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3666. Subsequently, an upward wave towards its central line at 1.3835 is expected, with prospects for continuation of the trend to 1.4025.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest a decline to 1.3666, followed by growth to 1.3865.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market is forming a consolidation range around 4,767. Today, 17 April 2026, prices are expected to rise to 4,898. A consolidation range is practically forming around 4,767. An upward breakout from this range would open the potential for growth to 5,050, with prospects for continuation of the trend to 5,065. Alternatively, in case of a downward breakout, another downward move to 4,555 cannot be ruled out. The target is local.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 4,474. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 4,767. In case of a downward breakout, the downward wave is expected to continue to 4,555. Alternatively, an upward breakout would open the door for an upward wave towards 4,898.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast suggest a potential decline to 4,757, followed by growth to 4,898.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude oil, the market completed a downward structure to 93.62. Today, 17 April 2026, a consolidation range could develop above this level. An upward breakout would open the potential for growth to 101.50, with prospects for continuation of the trend to 110.00, a local target. Conversely, a downward breakout could trigger a corrective move towards 90.50. Subsequently, growth to 110.00 is expected.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 98.00. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 96.50. An upward breakout would open the potential for a wave towards its upper boundary at 101.50.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest potential growth to 101.50.





Open Account