Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, and Brent for 20 April 2026.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the EURUSD pair, the market formed a consolidation range around 1.1800 and broke below it. Today, 20 April 2026, a downward wave to 1.1730 has been completed. An upward move to 1.1760 is expected. Subsequently, in case of a breakout below 1.1730, the potential for a decline to 1.1690 will open, with prospects for continuation of the downward wave to 1.1643.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.1666. It is regarded as key within the structure of the downward wave for EURUSD. At the moment, the market completed a downward move to the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.1730 and a correction to its central line at 1.1760. The downward wave is expected to continue towards its lower boundary at 1.1643.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest a downward wave to 1.1643.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDJPY pair, the market completed a downward wave to 157.57, followed by an upward move to 159.18. Today, 20 April 2026, a consolidation range is developing around 158.90, with an upward wave potentially continuing to 160.30 later. Subsequently, a decline to 158.90 is expected.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 159.19. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market completed an upward wave to the central line of the Price Envelope at 158.90. Further, a new consolidation range is expected to develop around this level. An upward breakout will open the potential for growth to its upper boundary at 160.30, with prospects for continuation of the wave to 160.70. Conversely, a downward breakout will open the way for a correction to its lower boundary at 157.60.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest growth to 160.30.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the GBPUSD pair, the market continues to develop a consolidation range around 1.3555. Today, 20 April 2026, the price is expected to break below the range, opening the potential for a decline to 1.3380 and possibly lower to 1.3340.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3340. It is regarded as key within this structure. Today, a downward wave is expected to continue to the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3380. Subsequently, an upward wave could begin, aiming for its upper boundary at 1.3620.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest a decline to 1.3380.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the AUDUSD pair, the market formed a consolidation range around 0.7166. Today, 20 April 2026, a downward breakout would open the door for continued downward movement towards 0.7044. Subsequently, growth to 0.7140 is expected.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix for AUDUSD with a pivot point at 0.7000. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is performing a corrective wave towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 0.7044. Subsequently, growth to its central line at 0.7120 is expected. Then the wave could continue to 0.7240.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest a decline to 0.7044.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDCAD pair, the market completed a downward structure to 1.3746. Today, 20 April 2026, a consolidation range has formed above this level. An upward breakout from this range would open the way towards 1.3727. Subsequently, the price is expected to decline to 1.3688 before rising to 1.3770 and possibly further up to 1.3830.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3629. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is performing a growth structure towards the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.3727. Subsequently, the upward wave is expected to reach its upper boundary at 1.3830.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest growth to 1.3737.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market is forming a consolidation range around 4,800. Today, 20 April 2026, a decline to 4,545 is expected, followed by growth to 4,737.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 4,474. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 4,800. In case of a downward breakout, the downward wave is expected to continue to 4,545. In case of an upward breakout, the potential for an upward wave to 4,898 will open.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast suggest a decline to 4,747.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude oil, the market completed a downward structure to 84.25. Today, 20 April 2026, an upward move to 92.00 could follow, with a consolidation range forming below this level. An upward breakout from this range would open the potential for growth to 101.50 and potentially further up to 110.00, a local target. Alternatively, a downward breakout could trigger another corrective move to 75.00. Subsequently, growth to 110.00 is expected.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 98.00. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 92.00. An upward breakout would pave the way towards its upper boundary at 101.50, while a downward breakout would open the potential for a wave to 75.00.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest growth to 95.50, followed by a decline to 84.00.





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