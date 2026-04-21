Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, and Brent for 21 April 2026.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the EURUSD pair, the market completed a correction towards 1.1790. Today, 21 April 2026, a downward wave to 1.1745 is expected. A breakout below this level will open the potential for a continued movement towards 1.1700. Subsequently, an upward move to 1.1755 cannot be ruled out. Then a decline to 1.1677 is expected, with prospects for continuation of the wave to 1.1645.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.1666. It is regarded as key within the structure of the downward wave for EURUSD. At the moment, the market completed an upward move to the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.1790. The downward wave is expected to continue towards its lower boundary at 1.1645.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest a downward wave to 1.1745 and further to 1.1645.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDJPY pair, the market completed a downward wave to 158.54, followed by an upward move to 158.98. Today, 21 April 2026, a consolidation range is developing around this level. An upward wave could follow, aiming for 159.50. Subsequently, the pair could decline to 158.95 before rising to 160.30.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 159.19. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market completed an upward wave to the central line of the Price Envelope at 158.90. Further, a new consolidation range is expected to develop around this level. An upward breakout will open the door for growth to its upper boundary at 160.30 and possibly further to 160.70. Alternatively, a downward breakout would pave the way for a correction to its lower boundary at 158.30.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest growth to 159.50 and further to 160.30.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the GBPUSD pair, the market continues to develop a consolidation range around 1.3500. Today, 21 April 2026, the price is expected to break below the range, opening the way for a decline to 1.3440 and possibly further to 1.3380.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3340. It is regarded as key within this structure. Today, a downward wave could develop, aiming for the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3380. Subsequently, an upward wave could begin, targeting its upper boundary at 1.3616.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest a decline to 1.3380.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the AUDUSD pair, the market formed a consolidation range around 0.7179. Today, 21 April 2026, a breakout below the range would open the potential for a continued downward movement towards 0.7131, with prospects for further decline to 0.7080.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix for AUDUSD with a pivot point at 0.7000. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is undergoing a correction towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 0.7080. Subsequently, growth to its central line at 0.7120 is expected. Subsequently, the wave could continue towards 0.7040.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest a decline to 0.7040.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDCAD pair, the market completed a downward structure to 1.3636. Today, 21 April 2026, a consolidation range has formed above this level. An upward breakout from this range would open the potential for a wave towards 1.3717. Subsequently, the price is expected to dip to 1.3688 before climbing to 1.3770 and potentially further to 1.3830.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3629. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is performing a downward structure to the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3636. Subsequently, growth to its upper boundary at 1.3830 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest the pair could start to rise to 1.3737.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market is forming a consolidation range around 4,789. Today, 21 April 2026, the price is expected to drop to 4,555 before rising to 4,727.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 4,474. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 4,800. In case of a downward breakout, the downward wave is expected to continue to 4,555. An upward breakout would open the way for an upward wave to 4,898.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast suggest a decline to 4,555.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude oil, the market completed a downward structure to 89.50. Today, 21 April 2026, an upward move to 94.94 is possible, with a consolidation range forming below this level. An upward breakout from this range would open the potential for growth to 101.50, with prospects for continuation of the trend to 110.00, a local target. In case of a downward breakout, another corrective move to 75.00 cannot be ruled out. Subsequently, growth to 110.00 is expected.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 98.00. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 94.94. An upward breakout would open the door for a wave towards its upper boundary at 101.50, while a downward breakout would open the way towards 75.00.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest growth to 94.94 and a decline to 89.44.





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