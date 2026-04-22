Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, and Brent for 22 April 2026.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the EURUSD pair, the market completed a wave to 1.1720. Today, 22 April 2026, a consolidation range is expected to develop around 1.1745. A downward breakout from the range would open the potential for a continued movement towards 1.1700. Subsequently, an upward move to 1.1750 cannot be ruled out. Then a decline to 1.1677 is expected, with prospects for continuation of the wave to 1.1640.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.1666. It is regarded as key within the structure of the downward wave for EURUSD. At the moment, the market completed an upward move to the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.1790. The downward wave is expected to continue towards its lower boundary at 1.1640.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest a downward wave towards 1.1700 and further to 1.1640.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDJPY pair, the market found support at 159.00. Today, 22 April 2026, a consolidation range is developing above this level, with an upward wave likely to follow, aiming for 159.70. Subsequently, the price could dip to 159.30 before rising to 160.30.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 159.19. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market has completed an upward wave towards the central line of the Price Envelope at 159.00. Further, a new consolidation range is expected to develop around this level. An upward breakout would open the door for growth to its upper boundary at 159.50 and possibly further to 160.70. Conversely, a downward breakout would open the potential for a correction to its lower boundary at 158.30.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest growth to 159.70 and further to 160.30.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the GBPUSD pair, the market continues to develop a consolidation range around 1.3494. Today, 22 April 2026, the price is expected to break below the range, opening the way for a decline to 1.3440, with prospects for continuation of the trend to 1.3380.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3340. It is regarded as key within this structure. Today, a downward wave could develop, targeting the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3440. Subsequently, an upward wave could start, aiming for its central line at 1.3516, with a decline to 1.3390 expected later.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest a decline to 1.3390.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the AUDUSD pair, the market formed a consolidation range around 0.7131. Today, 22 April 2026, a breakout below the range would pave the way for a continued downward movement towards 0.7085, with prospects for further decline to 0.7040.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix for AUDUSD with a pivot point at 0.7000. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is performing a corrective wave towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 0.7040. Subsequently, the price is expected to climb to its central line at 0.7120, with the move potentially continuing towards 0.7140.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest a decline to 0.7040.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDCAD pair, the market completed a downward structure to 1.3636. Today, 22 April 2026, a consolidation range has formed above this level. An upward breakout from this range would open the potential for a wave towards 1.3727. Subsequently, the price is expected to decline to 1.3676 before rising to 1.3777 and possibly further to 1.3840.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3629. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market completed a downward structure, reaching the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3636. Subsequently, growth to its upper boundary at 1.3840 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest the pair could start to rise to 1.3737.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market is forming a consolidation range around 4,757. Today, 22 April 2026, a decline to 4,555 is expected, with growth to 4,757 likely to follow later.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 4,474. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 4,757. A downward breakout would extend the downward wave towards 4,555, while an upward breakout would open the door for an upward wave towards 4,898.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast suggest a decline to 4,555.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude oil, the market completed a growth structure to 96.26, followed by a decline to 93.33. Today, 22 April 2026, an upward move to 97.37 is likely, with a consolidation range forming below this level. An upward breakout from the range would open the potential for growth to 102.20, with prospects for continuation of the trend to 114.00, a local target. Alternatively, a downward breakout could trigger another corrective move towards 89.00. Subsequently, growth to 110.00 is expected.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 98.00. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 93.00. An upward breakout would open the potential for a wave towards its upper boundary at 102.20. Alternatively, a downward breakout would open the way towards 89.00.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest growth to 97.34 and a decline to 93.30.





Open Account