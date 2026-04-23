Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, and Brent for 23 April 2026.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the EURUSD pair, the market broke below 1.1730 and continues to develop a wave towards 1.1680, a local target. Today, 23 April 2026, the price is expected to reach this target, with a consolidation range developing around it. A downward breakout from the range will open the potential for continued movement towards 1.1626. Subsequently, an upward move to 1.1730 cannot be ruled out.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.1666. It is regarded as key within the structure of the downward wave for EURUSD. At the moment, the market completed an upward move to the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.1760. Today, the downward wave is expected to continue towards its lower boundary at 1.1680.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest a downward wave to 1.1680 and further to 1.1620.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDJPY pair, the market found support at 159.40. Today, 23 April 2026, a consolidation range is developing above this level. An upward wave to 159.80 is likely. Subsequently, the price is expected to decline to 154.30 before rising to 160.45

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 159.19. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market completed an upward wave to the central line of the Price Envelope at 159.00. Further, a new consolidation range is expected to develop around this level. An upward breakout would open the door for growth to its upper boundary at 159.80 and possibly further to 160.45. Conversely, a downward breakout would open the way for a correction to its lower boundary at 158.30.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest growth to 159.80 and further to 160.45.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the GBPUSD pair, the market continues to develop a consolidation range around 1.3487. Today, 23 April 2026, the price is expected to break below the range, opening the potential for a decline to 1.3436, with prospects for continuation of the trend to 1.3378.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3340. It is regarded as key within this structure. Today, a downward wave could develop, aiming for the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3436. Subsequently, an upward wave might start, targeting its central line at 1.3487. Then a decline to 1.3378 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest a drop to 1.3436.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the AUDUSD pair, the market formed a consolidation range around 0.7135. Today, 23 April 2026, a breakout below the range would open the potential for a continued downward movement towards 0.7077, with prospects for further decline to 0.7040.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix for AUDUSD with a pivot point at 0.7000. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is performing a corrective wave towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 0.7077. Subsequently, the price is expected to climb to its central line at 0.7130. Then the wave could continue to 0.7040.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest a decline to 0.7040.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDCAD pair, the market completed a downward structure, reaching 1.3630. Today, 23 April 2026, a consolidation range has formed above this level. An upward breakout from the range would open the potential for a wave to 1.3707. Subsequently, the price is expected to dip to 1.3676 before advancing to 1.3727 and possibly further to 1.3789.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3629. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market completed a growth structure to the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.3636. Subsequently, the upward wave is expected to continue to its upper boundary at 1.3727.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest the pair could start to rise to 1.3727.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market is forming a consolidation range around 4,752. Today, 23 April 2026, the price is expected to drop to 4,621. Subsequently, growth to 4,757 is expected.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 4,474. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 4,757. In case of a downward breakout, the downward wave is expected to continue to 4,621. Alternatively, an upward breakout would open the potential for an upward wave towards 4,898.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast suggest a decline to 4,621.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude oil, the market completed a growth structure to 100.17, followed by a decline to 97.45. Today, 23 April 2026, an upward move to 102.30 could follow, with a consolidation range forming below this level. An upward breakout from the range would open the way for growth to 114.78, with prospects for continuation of the trend to 124.30, a local target. Conversely, a downward breakout could trigger another corrective move to 93.25. Subsequently, growth to 114.78 is expected.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 98.00. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 93.25. An upward breakout would open the potential for a wave towards its upper boundary at 102.30, while a downward breakout would open the way for a wave to 93.25.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest growth to 102.30 and a decline to 93.25.





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