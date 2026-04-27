Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, and Brent for 27 April 2026.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the EURUSD pair, the market broke above 1.1700 and completed a corrective wave, reaching 1.1730. Today, 27 April 2026, a consolidation range is expected to develop below this level. A downward breakout from the range would open the potential for a continued move towards 1.1625. Subsequently, an upward move towards 1.1760 cannot be ruled out.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.1666. It is regarded as key within the structure of the downward wave for EURUSD. At the moment, the market completed an upward move to the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.1733. Today, the downward wave is expected to continue towards its lower boundary at 1.1625.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest a downward wave to 1.1660 and further to 1.1625.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDJPY pair, the market completed a correction, reaching 159.15. Today, 27 April 2026, a consolidation range is developing above this level. An upward wave towards 159.90 could follow, with prospects for continuation.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 159.10. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market completed a downward wave to the central line of the Price Envelope at 159.00. Further, a new consolidation range is expected to develop above this level. An upward breakout would open the way towards its upper boundary at 160.20 and possibly higher to 160.77. Alternatively, a downward breakout would open the door for a correction towards its central line at 158.80.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest growth to 160.20 and further to 160.77.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the GBPUSD pair, the market continues to develop a consolidation range around 1.3503. Today, 27 April 2026, the range is expected to extend upwards to 1.3545, followed by a move downwards to 1.3490. This will open the potential for a downward wave towards 1.3415, with prospects for continuation of the trend to 1.3388.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3340. It is regarded as key within this structure. Today, a downward wave to the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3415 is possible. Subsequently, an upward wave to its central line at 1.3500 could follow before the price dips to 1.3388.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest a decline to 1.3415.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the AUDUSD pair, the market formed a consolidation range around 0.7150. Today, 27 April 2026, a downward breakout would open the potential for a continued downward wave to 0.7073, with prospects for further decline to 0.7050.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix for AUDUSD with a pivot point at 0.7000. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is performing a corrective wave towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 0.7073. Subsequently, growth to its central line at 0.71505 is expected. Then the wave could continue towards 0.7050.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest the pair could start to decline to 0.7073.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDCAD pair, the market completed a downward structure, reaching 1.3660. Today, 27 April 2026, a consolidation range has formed above this level. An upward breakout from the range would pave the way towards 1.3700. Subsequently, the price is expected to decline to 1.3686 before rising to 1.3750 and potentially further to 1.3789.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3629. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market completed a downward structure, reaching the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.3664. Subsequently, the price is expected to climb to 1.3680 before dropping to its lower boundary at 1.3640.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest a decline to 1.3640.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market is forming a consolidation range around 4,750. Today, 27 April 2026, an upward move towards 4,750 is expected, with prices testing the level from below. Subsequently, quotes are expected to fall to 4,616 before climbing to 4,755.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 4,474. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 4,750. With a downward breakout, the downward wave is expected to continue towards 4,616. Alternatively, an upward breakout would open the door for an upward move towards 4,898.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast suggest a decline to 4,616.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude oil, the market completed a growth structure to 100.90. Today, 27 April 2026, an upward move towards 102.40 is possible, with a new consolidation range forming below this level. An upward breakout from the range would open the potential for growth to 115.96 and possibly further to 124.30, a local target. Conversely, a downward breakout could trigger another corrective move towards 93.30. Subsequently, growth to 115.96 is expected.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 98.00. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range near the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 101.60. An upward breakout would open the way towards its upper boundary at 102.60, while a downward breakout would open the potential for a wave to 93.30.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest growth to 102.60 and a decline to 93.30.





Open Account