Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, and Brent for 28 April 2026.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the EURUSD pair, the market completed a corrective wave to 1.1750. Today, 28 April 2026, a downward wave structure is forming towards 1.1625. Subsequently, an upward wave could begin, aiming for 1.1870.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.1666. It is regarded as key within the structure of the downward wave for EURUSD. At the moment, the market completed an upward move to the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.1750. Today, the downward wave is expected to continue towards its lower boundary at 1.1625.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest a downward wave towards 1.1680 and further to 1.1625.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDJPY pair, the market is forming a correction towards 158.90. Today, 28 April 2026, a consolidation range is developing around 159.36. A downward wave towards 158.90 is likely. Subsequently, an upward wave is expected to begin, targeting 159.80 and possibly extending towards 160.77.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 159.10. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is performing a downward wave to the central line of the Price Envelope at 158.90. Further, a new consolidation range is expected to develop above this level. An upward breakout would open the potential for growth to its upper boundary at 160.50, with the wave possibly continuing to 160.77. Alternatively, a downward breakout would pave the way for a continued correction towards its lower boundary at 158.38.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest a decline to 158.90, followed by growth to 160.50 and further to 160.77.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the GBPUSD pair, the market continues to develop a consolidation range around 1.3494. At the moment, the range expanded upwards to 1.3545. Today, 28 April 2026, the range is expected to extend downwards to 1.3494. In case of a breakout below this level, the downward wave could continue towards 1.3455 and possibly further to 1.3388.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3340. It is regarded as key within this structure. Today, a downward wave could develop, aiming for the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3415. Subsequently, an upward wave could begin, targeting its central line at 1.3500. Then a decline to 1.3388 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest a decline to 1.3415.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the AUDUSD pair, the market formed a consolidation range around 0.7150. Today, 28 April 2026, a downward breakout from the range would open the potential for a continued downward movement towards 0.7073, with prospects for further decline to 0.7050.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix for AUDUSD with a pivot point at 0.7000. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is performing a corrective wave towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 0.7073. Subsequently, growth to its central line at 0.7150 is expected, with the downward wave to 0.7050 likely to follow.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest a decline to 0.7073.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDCAD pair, the market completed a downward structure to 1.3599. Today, 28 April 2026, a consolidation range has formed above this level. An upward breakout from this range would open the door for a wave towards 1.3737. Subsequently, the price is expected to decline to 1.3666. Then growth to 1.3788 is expected, with prospects for continuation of the trend to 1.3855.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3629. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market completed a downward structure to the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3599. Subsequently, an upward wave towards its upper boundary at 1.3737 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest growth to 1.3737.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market is forming a consolidation range around 4,666. Today, 28 April 2026, a downward move towards 4,610 is expected, with prices testing it from above. Subsequently, growth to 4,750 could follow.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 4,474. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 4,666. In case of a downward breakout, the downward wave is expected to continue to 4,616. Alternatively, an upward breakout would open the way towards 4,898.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast suggest a decline to 4,616.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude oil, the market completed a growth structure to 102.50. Today, 28 April 2026, a new consolidation range could form below this level. An upward breakout from the range would open the potential for growth to 115.96, with prospects for continuation of the trend to 124.30, a local target. Conversely, a downward breakout could trigger another corrective move towards 93.30. Subsequently, growth to 115.96 is expected.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 98.00. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range near the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 102.60. An upward breakout would open the way towards its upper boundary at 105.60, while a downward breakout would open the door to a move towards 93.30.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest growth to 105.60 and a decline to 98.30.





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