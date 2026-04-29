Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, and Brent for 29 April 2026.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the EURUSD pair, the market completed a downward wave to 1.1678 and a correction to 1.1717. Today, 29 April 2026, a downward wave structure is forming towards 1.1655. Subsequently, an upward wave could start, aiming for 1.1688. Then a decline to 1.1625 is expected.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.1666. It is regarded as key within the structure of the downward wave for EURUSD. At the moment, the market completed an upward move to the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.1717. Today, the downward wave is expected to continue towards its lower boundary at 1.1625.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest the downward wave could continue towards 1.1655 and further towards 1.1625.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDJPY pair, the market completed a correction, reaching 158.95. Today, 29 April 2026, a consolidation range is developing around 159.50. An upward wave towards 159.90 is likely. Subsequently, the price is expected to break above this level and climb to 160.30 and possibly further to 160.77.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 159.10. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is performing an upward wave to the central line of the Price Envelope at 159.90. Further, a new consolidation range is expected to develop above this level. An upward breakout would open the potential for growth to its upper boundary at 160.30, with prospects for continuation of the wave to 160.77.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest potential growth to 160.30 and further to 160.77.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the GBPUSD pair, the market continues to develop a consolidation range around 1.3494. At the moment, the range expanded upwards to 1.3525. Today, 29 April 2026, the range is expected to expand downwards to 1.3460. A breakout below this level would open the way towards 1.3415 and possibly further to 1.3388.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3340. It is regarded as key within this structure. Today, a downward wave could develop, targeting the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3415. Subsequently, an upward wave could begin, aiming for its central line at 1.3500. Then a decline to 1.3388 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest a potential decline to 1.3415.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the AUDUSD pair, the market formed a consolidation range around 0.7164. Today, 29 April 2026, a downward breakout would open the potential for a continued downward movement towards 0.7073, with prospects for further decline to 0.7050.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix for AUDUSD with a pivot point at 0.7000. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is performing a corrective wave towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 0.7073. Subsequently, growth to its central line at 0.7150 is expected, followed by a continued downward move towards 0.7050.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest a potential drop to 0.7073.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDCAD pair, the market completed a downward structure to 1.3599. Today, 29 April 2026, a consolidation range has formed above 1.3656. An upward breakout would open the door to a wave towards 1.3705. Subsequently, the price is expected to dip to 1.3666 before rising to 1.3772 and possibly further to 1.3825.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3629. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is forming a growth structure towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3705. Subsequently, a corrective wave to its central line at 1.3666 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest potential growth to 1.3705.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market is forming a consolidation range around 4,626. Today, 29 April 2026, a downward move towards 4,549 is expected, with prices testing this level from above. Subsequently, growth to 4,750 is expected.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 4,474. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 4,626. In case of a downward breakout, the downward wave is expected to continue towards 4,549. Alternatively, an upward breakout would open the potential for an upward wave towards 4,750.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast suggest a potential decline to 4,549 and growth to 4,646.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude oil, the market completed a growth structure to 105.45. Today, 28 April 2026, a new consolidation range could form below this level. An upward breakout from the range would pave the way for growth to 106.26, with prospects for continuation of the trend to 107.20, a local target. Conversely, a downward breakout could trigger another corrective move towards 99.11. Subsequently, growth to 114.00 is expected.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 98.00. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range near the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 102.60. An upward breakout would open the potential for a wave towards its upper boundary at 106.30.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest potential growth to 106.30.





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