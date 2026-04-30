Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, and Brent for 30 April 2026.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the EURUSD pair, the market completed a downward wave to 1.1655. Today, 30 April 2026, a corrective structure towards 1.1680 is expected. Subsequently, a decline to 1.1625 is likely.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.1666. It is regarded as key within the structure of the downward wave for EURUSD. At the moment, the market completed an upward move to the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.1717. Today, the downward wave is expected to continue towards its lower boundary at 1.1625.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest the downward wave could continue towards 1.1625.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDJPY pair, the market broke above 159.88 and completed an upward wave to 160.55. Today, 30 April 2026, a consolidation range is developing below this level. An upward wave towards 160.77 is likely. Subsequently, a decline to 159.88 is expected.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 159.10. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is performing an upward wave to the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 160.77. Further, a new consolidation range is expected to develop below this level. A downward breakout would open the potential for a decline to its central line at 159.88.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest potential growth to 160.77.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the GBPUSD pair, the market continues to develop a consolidation range around 1.3484. At the moment, the range has expanded downwards. Today, 30 April 2026, the range is expected to expand to 1.3443. In case of a breakout below this level, the downward wave could continue towards 1.3412 and possibly further towards 1.3388.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3340. It is regarded as key within this structure. Today, a downward wave to the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3412 could follow. Subsequently, an upward wave might begin, aiming for its central line at 1.3500. Then a decline to 1.3388 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest a potential drop to 1.3412.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the AUDUSD pair, the market formed a consolidation range around 0.7150. Today, 30 April 2026, a downward breakout from the range opened the way for a continued downward movement towards 0.7073, with prospects for further decline to 0.7050.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix for AUDUSD with a pivot point at 0.7000. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is performing a downward wave towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 0.7073. Subsequently, the price is expected to rise to its central line at 0.7150. Then the downward wave could continue towards 0.7050.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest a potential decline to 0.7073.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDCAD pair, the market completed a growth structure to 1.3710 and declined to 1.3666. Today, 30 April 2026, a consolidation range has formed above this level. An upward breakout would open the way towards 1.3775, while a downward breakout could trigger a downward move towards 1.3650. Subsequently, growth to 1.3775 is expected.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3629. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is forming a growth structure towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3725. Subsequently, a corrective wave to its central line at 1.3666 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest potential growth to 1.3775.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market completed a downward wave, reaching 4,513. Today, 30 April 2026, an upward move towards 4,625 is expected. Subsequently, prices could dip to 4,570 before advancing to 4,740.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 4,474. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range above the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 4,513. In case of a downward breakout, the downward wave is expected to continue towards 4,500. Alternatively, an upward breakout would open the door to an upward wave towards 4,740.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast suggest a potential rise to 4,740.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude oil, the market completed a growth structure to 113.45. Today, 30 April 2026, a new consolidation range could form below this level. An upward breakout from the range would open the potential for growth to 117.15 and possibly further to 123.15, a local target. Conversely, a downward breakout could trigger a corrective move towards 111.00. Subsequently, growth to 117.15 is expected.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 98.00. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range near the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 113.45. An upward breakout would pave the way towards its upper boundary at 117.15.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest potential growth to 117.15.





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