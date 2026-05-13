Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, and Brent for 13 May 2026.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the EURUSD pair, the market is forming a consolidation range around 1.1750. Today, 13 May 2026, the market broke below 1.1733, suggesting the downward wave could continue to 1.1710. Subsequently, an upward move towards 1.1750 is possible, followed by a decline to 1.1700, the first target in the next downward wave.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.1666. It is regarded as key within the structure of the downward wave for EURUSD. At the moment, the market is moving lower towards the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.1710. The downward wave could extend towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.1700 today. Subsequently, growth towards its upper boundary at 1.1750 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest a downward wave to 1.1700 and the beginning of growth to 1.1750.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDJPY pair, the market completed an upward wave to 157.73 and a decline to 156.73. Today, 13 May 2026, a consolidation range is developing above this level. The price could rise to 157.97 before falling to 154.80.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 159.10. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market received support at 156.70 and is performing an upward wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 157.97. Subsequently, a new consolidation range is expected to develop below this level. A downward breakout would open the potential for a decline to 154.80.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest growth to 157.97 and the beginning of a decline to 154.80.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the GBPUSD pair, the market completed a downward wave to 1.3500. Today, 13 May 2026, a consolidation range is expected to form around this level. A breakout below this level would open the way towards 1.3460 and possibly further to 1.3400, while an upward breakout would open the potential for a wave towards 1.3560.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3340. It is regarded as key within this structure. Today, a corrective wave could develop, aiming for the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.3500. Subsequently, the price could climb towards its upper boundary at 1.3560, before dipping to its lower boundary at 1.3460.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest a decline to 1.3460 and the beginning of growth to 1.3560.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the AUDUSD pair, the market is forming a consolidation range around 0.7232. Today, 13 May 2026, the price is expected to break below the range to continue the wave towards 0.7190. Subsequently, growth to 0.7230 is expected.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix for AUDUSD with a pivot point at 0.7200. It is regarded as key within this structure. The market has completed an upward wave towards 0.7246. Subsequently, the price is expected to decline towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 0.7190.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest a decline to 0.7190.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDCAD pair, the market completed an upward wave structure to 1.3722. Today, 13 May 2026, a consolidation range is forming below this level and could expand downwards to 1.3633. A decline and a breakout below 1.3600 would open the door for a decline to 1.3580. Subsequently, growth to 1.3790 is expected.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3629. It is regarded as key for USDCAD within this growth wave structure. The market has completed an upward wave structure towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3722. Subsequently, a decline towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3630 is expected, followed by an upward wave towards its central line at 1.3660.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest a decline to 1.3630.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market completed an upward wave, reaching 4,727. Today, 13 May 2026, a downward move towards 4,577 is expected. Subsequently, prices could advance to 4,6750 before tumbling to 4,385.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 4,474. It is regarded as key for XAUUSD within this growth wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 4,677. In case of a downward breakout, the downward wave is expected to continue to 4,577, possibly extending to 4,385.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast suggest a drop to 4,577.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude oil, the market completed an upward wave structure to 106.15. Today, 13 May 2026, prices could dip to 102.00. Subsequently, growth to 109.50 is expected, with prospects for continuation of the trend to 118.60. Then a correction towards 108.50 could follow.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 98.00. It is regarded as key for Brent within this wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 102.00. An upward breakout would open the door for an upward wave towards its upper boundary at 109.50, while a downward breakout would trigger a corrective move towards its lower boundary at 101.40.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest a decline to 102.00 and the beginning of growth to 109.50.





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