Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, and Brent for 14 May 2026.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the EURUSD pair, the market formed a consolidation range around 1.1735 and broke below it to 1.1695. Today, 14 May 2026, an upward wave could develop, aiming for 1.1735 (testing from below). Subsequently, a downward move towards 1.1680 is expected, with prospects for continuation of the wave to 1.1670.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.1666. It is regarded as key within the structure of the downward wave for EURUSD. At the moment, the market is moving lower towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.1670. Subsequently, an upward wave towards the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.1735 cannot be ruled out.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest the downward wave could continue to 1.1670.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDJPY pair, the market completed an upward wave, reaching 157.97. Today, 14 May 2026, a consolidation range is expected to develop below this level. A downward wave is likely to begin, targeting 156.40 and possibly extending to 154.80.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 159.10. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market received support at 156.70 and completed an upward wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 157.97. Subsequently, a new consolidation range is expected to develop below this level. A downward breakout would open the potential for a decline to 154.80.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest a decline to 154.80.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the GBPUSD pair, the market completed a downward wave, reaching 1.3480. Today, 14 May 2026, a consolidation range is expected to form around 1.3515. A breakout below 1.3500 would open the way towards 1.3328 and possibly further to 1.3320. Conversely, an upward breakout from the range would open the potential for a wave towards 1.3555. Subsequently, a decline to 1.3320 is expected.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3340. It is regarded as key within this structure. Today, a corrective wave towards the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.3515 is possible. Subsequently, the pair could decline towards its lower boundary at 1.3480, before advancing to its central line at 1.3515.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest a decline to 1.3480 and the beginning of growth to 1.3515.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the AUDUSD pair, the market is forming a consolidation range around 0.7240. Today, 14 May 2026, the price is expected to break below the range to continue the wave towards 0.7222. Subsequently, growth to 0.7272 is expected.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix for AUDUSD with a pivot point at 0.7200. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market completed an upward wave, reaching 0.7272. Subsequently, the pair is expected to start to decline towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 0.7190.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest growth to 0.7272 and a decline to 0.7190.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDCAD pair, the market completed an upward wave structure to 1.3717. Today, 14 May 2026, a consolidation range is forming below this level. Expansion of the range downwards to 1.3670 cannot be ruled out. A decline and a breakout below the 1.3650 level would open the door for a decline to 1.3630.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3629. It is regarded as key for USDCAD within this growth wave structure. At the moment, the market completed an upward wave structure towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3717. Subsequently, a decline towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3630 is expected, followed by an upward wave towards its central line at 1.3670.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest a drop to 1.3630.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market completed an upward wave to 4,727. Today, 13 May 2026, a downward move towards 4,664 is expected. Subsequently, prices could rise to 4,6770 and possibly further to 5,058.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 4,474. It is regarded as key for XAUUSD within this growth wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 4,664. In case of a downward breakout, the downward wave is expected to continue to 4,590, with prospects for extension of the wave to 4,535.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast suggest a decline to 4,590 and the beginning of growth to 5,050.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude oil, the market completed an upward wave structure to 105.70. Today, 14 May 2026, the pair could dip to 102.22. Subsequently, growth to 104.33 is expected, with prospects for continuation of the trend to 108.50. Then a correction to 102.50 is expected.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 98.00. It is regarded as key for Brent within this wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 104.00. An upward breakout would open the way towards its upper boundary at 108.50, while a downward breakout would trigger a corrective move towards its lower boundary at 102.00.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest a decline to 102.00 and the beginning of growth to 108.50.





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