Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, and Brent for 15 May 2026.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the EURUSD pair, the market formed a consolidation range around 1.1670 and broke below it. Today, 15 May 2026, a downward wave towards 1.1625 could develop. Subsequently, a corrective move to 1.1660 cannot be ruled out. Then a decline to 1.1590 is expected, with prospects for continuation of the wave to 1.1500.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.1666. It is regarded as key within the structure of the downward wave for EURUSD. At the moment, the market is moving lower towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.1500. Subsequently, an upward wave could develop, aiming for the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.1660.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest the downward wave could continue to 1.1590.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDJPY pair, the market completed an upward wave to 157.91. Today, 15 May 2026, this level has also been broken upwards, opening the potential for an upward wave towards 158.58. Subsequently, a consolidation range is expected to form below this level. A wave towards 157.90 could begin to develop. Then the pair is expected to rise, continuing the trend towards 160.25.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 159.10. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market received support at 157.30 and broke above 157.91. The price is expected to move higher towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 159.15. Subsequently, a new consolidation range could develop below this level. A downward breakout from the range would open the potential for a decline to 157.91.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest the upward wave could continue towards 159.15.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the GBPUSD pair, the market broke below 1.3444 and is moving lower towards 1.3344. Today, 15 May 2026, a consolidation range is expected to form around this level. A downward breakout would extend the wave towards 1.3242 and possibly further to 1.3222. Conversely, an upward breakout from the range would open the door for a wave towards 1.3444. Subsequently, a decline to 1.3222 is expected.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3340. It is regarded as key within this structure. Today, a downward wave towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3344 could develop, followed by growth towards its central line at 1.3444.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest a decline to 1.3344 and the beginning of growth to 1.3444.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the AUDUSD pair, the market is forming a consolidation range around 0.7240. Today, 15 May 2026, the price is expected to break below the range to continue the wave towards 0.7222. Subsequently, growth to 0.7272 is expected.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix for AUDUSD with a pivot point at 0.7200. It is regarded as key within this structure. At the moment, the market completed an upward wave to 0.7272. Subsequently, a decline towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 0.7190 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest growth to 0.7272 and a decline to 0.7190.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDCAD pair, the market received support at 1.3712. Today, 15 May 2026, the price has broken above the 1.3737 level, opening the potential for an upward wave to 1.3779 and possibly further to 1.3848.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3629. It is regarded as key for USDCAD within this growth wave structure. At the moment, the market completed an upward wave structure towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3757. Subsequently, a corrective move towards its central line at 1.3717 cannot be ruled out, followed by an upward wave to 1.3848.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest growth to 1.3779.





XAUUSD forecast

On the XAUUSD H4 chart, the market broke below 4,646. Today, 15 May 2026, prices are expected to decline to 4,500. before climbing to 4,640. Subsequently, a downward wave towards 4,400 could follow.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 4,474. It is regarded as key for XAUUSD within this upward wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 4,646. A downward breakout from the range is expected to extend the downward wave to 4,500 and possibly further to 4,400.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast suggest a decline to 4,400.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude oil, the market completed a corrective structure, reaching 101.20. Today, 15 May 2026, prices could advance to 106.50. A breakout above this level would push quotes further up towards 118.10. Then a correction to 105.50 is expected.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 98.00. It is regarded as key for Brent within this wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 101.20. An upward breakout would open the potential for growth towards its upper boundary at 118.10, while a downward breakout would trigger a corrective move towards its lower boundary at 99.00. Subsequently, a rise to 118.10 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest the beginning of growth to 118.10.





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