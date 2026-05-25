Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, and Brent for 25 May 2026.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the EURUSD pair, the market continues to develop a wide consolidation range around 1.1622. At the moment, the range has expanded downwards to 1.1577. Today, 25 May 2026, the market broke above 1.1622 and suggests considering the probability of a correction towards 1.1660. Subsequently, a decline to 1.1555 is expected, with prospects for continuation of the wave to 1.1515.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott Wave structure and the Wave Matrix with a pivot centre at 1.1622. It is regarded as key within the structure of the downward wave for EURUSD. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range above the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.1622. A growth leg towards its upper boundary at 1.1660 is expected. Then a decline to its lower boundary at 1.1555 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest considering the probability of a correction towards 1.1660 and continuation of the downward wave to 1.1555.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDJPY pair, the market completed a downward wave to 158.88 and a growth leg to 159.19. Today, 25 May 2026, we suggest considering the probability of a breakout below 158.80 and the beginning of development of a downward wave to 158.50, with prospects for continuation of the correction to 158.30. Subsequently, we consider the probability of development of a growth wave towards 159.90.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the indicated Elliott Wave structure and the Wave Matrix of the growth wave with a pivot centre at 159.10. It is regarded as key within this wave structure. At the moment, the market received support at 158.88 and completed a growth wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 159.19. Subsequently, we expect development of a new consolidation range below this level. In case of a downward breakout from the range, the potential for a decline to 158.50 will open.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest considering the probability of continuation of the corrective wave to 158.50.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the GBPUSD pair, the market completed a downward wave to 1.3434 and a growth leg to 1.3490. Today, 25 May 2026, we expect a decline to 1.3460. Subsequently, we consider the probability of formation of a consolidation range around this level. In case of a breakout below this level, the potential for continuation of the wave to 1.3320 will open, with prospects for continuation of the trend to 1.3290. In case of an upwards breakout, expansion of the range to 1.3492 cannot be ruled out. Then a decline along the trend to 1.3290 is expected.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the indicated Elliott Wave structure and the Wave Matrix of the downward wave with a pivot centre at 1.3340. It is regarded as key within this wave structure. Today, we consider the probability of development of a downward wave towards the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.3430, followed by growth towards its upper boundary at 1.3492.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest considering the probability of a decline to 1.3430.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the AUDUSD pair, the market is forming a consolidation range around 0.7141. Today, 25 May 2026, the range has expanded upwards to 0.7170. Subsequently, we expect a downward wave to 0.7148. Then growth to 0.7181 is expected. After completion of this wave, we will consider the probability of a decline to 0.7000.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott Wave structure and the Wave Matrix of the downward wave for AUDUSD with a pivot centre at 0.7200. It is regarded as key within this wave structure. At the moment, the market completed a downward wave towards the central line of the Price Envelope at 0.7100. Subsequently, we expect a growth leg towards its upper boundary at 0.7181.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest considering the probability of growth to 0.7181 and the beginning of a decline to 0.7000.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDCAD pair, the market received support at 1.3793. Today, 22 May 2026, a growth leg to 1.3830 cannot be ruled out. Subsequently, a decline to 1.3757 is expected. Then growth to 1.3900 is expected.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott Wave structure and the Wave Matrix of the growth wave with a pivot centre at 1.3629. It is regarded as key for USDCAD within this growth wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming a growth wave structure towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3830. Subsequently, a corrective leg towards its central line at 1.3757 cannot be ruled out. Further, we expect a growth wave towards 1.3866.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest considering the probability of growth to 1.3830.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market formed a wide consolidation range around 4,500. Today, 25 May 2026, we expect a growth leg to 4,603. Subsequently, we expect a downward wave to 4,430.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott Wave structure and the Wave Matrix of the downward wave with a pivot centre at 4,550. It is regarded as key for XAUUSD within this downward wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 4,603. In case of a downward breakout from the range, continuation of the downward wave to 4,430 is expected, with prospects for extension of this wave to 4,240.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast indicate the probability of a decline to 4,430.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude oil, the market completed a downward wave to 94.50. Today, 25 May 2026, we consider the probability of a growth leg to 102.50 and a decline to 98.80. Subsequently, we expect growth to 113.50, with prospects for continuation of the trend to 124.50.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott Wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot centre at 98.00. It is regarded as key for Brent within this wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range above the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 94.50. In case of an upwards breakout, the potential for a growth wave towards its upper boundary at 109.50 will open. In case of a downward breakout, a corrective leg to 91.91 cannot be ruled out. Subsequently, growth towards 102.50 is expected.

Technical indicators suggest considering, in today’s Brent forecast, growth to 102.50.





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