Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, and Brent for 26 May 2026.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the EURUSD pair, the market continues to develop a wide consolidation range around 1.1620. At the moment, the range has expanded upwards to 1.1652. Today, 26 May 2026, a decline to 1.1620 (a test from above) is expected. Subsequently, the price could rise to 1.1662 before dipping to 1.1600 and possibly further to 1.1515.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.1620. It is regarded as key within the structure of the downward wave for EURUSD. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range above the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.1620. An upward move towards its upper boundary at 1.1662 is expected, followed by a decline to its lower boundary at 1.1555.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest a correction towards 1.1662, followed by a continued downward wave to 1.1555.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDJPY pair, the market completed a downward wave to 158.72 and an upward move to 158.99. Today, 26 May 2026, the price could break below 158.70 and begin a downward movement towards 158.50, with the correction potentially continuing to 158.30. Subsequently, an upward wave towards 159.90 is likely.

Technically, this USDJPY scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 159.10. It is regarded as key within this wave structure. At the moment, the market received support at 158.72 and completed an upward wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 159.00. Subsequently, a new consolidation range is expected to develop below this level. A downward breakout from the range would open the potential for a decline to 158.50.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest a corrective wave towards 158.50.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the GBPUSD pair, the market completed an upward wave to 1.3500 and a downward move to 1.3480. Today, 26 May 2026, a decline to 1.3460 is expected. Subsequently, a consolidation range could form around this level. A downward breakout would open the door for a continued wave towards 1.3400 and possibly further to 1.3290. Alternatively, an upward breakout could expand the range to 1.3515. Then a decline along the trend to 1.3290 is expected.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3340. It is regarded as key within this wave structure. Today, a downward wave could continue towards the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.3400, followed by growth towards its upper boundary at 1.3515.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest a decline to 1.3400.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the AUDUSD pair, the market has completed an upward wave to 0.7181 and is forming a consolidation range below this level. Today, 26 May 2026, a downward wave to 0.7122 is expected. Subsequently, growth to 0.7155 is expected. Following this wave, the price could tumble to 0.7000.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix for AUDUSD with a pivot point at 0.7200. It is regarded as key within this wave structure. At the moment, the market completed an upward wave towards the central line of the Price Envelope at 0.7181. Subsequently, a downward move towards its lower boundary at 0.7000 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest a drop to 0.7000.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDCAD pair, the market received support at 1.3795. Today, 26 May 2026, an upward move to 1.3830 is possible. Subsequently, a decline to 1.3757 is expected, followed by growth to 1.3900.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3629. It is regarded as key for USDCAD within this growth wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming an upward wave structure towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3830. Subsequently, a corrective move towards its central line at 1.3790 cannot be ruled out. Further, an upward wave to 1.3860 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest growth to 1.3830.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market formed a wide consolidation range around 4,500. Today, 26 May 2026, the range has expanded upwards to 4,579. Subsequently, a downward wave towards 4,430 is expected.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 4,550. It is regarded as key for XAUUSD within this downward wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 4,500. In case of a downward breakout from the range, the downward wave is expected to continue to 4,430 and possibly further to 4,240.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast suggest a decline to 4,430.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude oil, the market completed a downward wave to 94.25. Today, 26 May 2026, an upward move to 102.50 and a decline to 98.50 are likely. Subsequently, prices are expected to climb to 113.50, with prospects for continuation of the trend to 124.50.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 98.00. It is regarded as key for Brent within this wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range above the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 94.25. A breakout above the range would open the potential for an upward wave towards its upper boundary at 109.50, while a downward breakout would trigger a corrective move towards 91.91. Subsequently, growth towards 102.50 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest growth to 102.50.





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