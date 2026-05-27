Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, and Brent for 27 May 2026.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the EURUSD pair, the market continues to develop a wide consolidation range around 1.1630. At the moment, the range has expanded upwards to 1.1644 and downwards to 1.1616. Today, 27 May 2026, growth to 1.1647 is expected. Subsequently, the price could decline to 1.1600, possibly edging lower to 1.1530.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.1620. It is regarded as key within the structure of the downward wave for EURUSD. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range above the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.1630. An upward move towards its upper boundary at 1.1647 is expected, followed by a decline to its lower boundary at 1.1530.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest a correction towards 1.1647 and continued downward movement to 1.1530.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDJPY pair, the market completed a downward wave to 158.80 and an upward move to 158.35. Today, 27 May 2026, a downward wave could develop, aiming for 159.00. Subsequently, an upward wave towards 159.90 is likely.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 159.10. It is regarded as key within this wave structure. At the moment, the market received support at 159.15 and completed an upward wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 159.37. Subsequently, a new consolidation range is expected to develop below this level. A downward breakout from the range would open the potential for a decline to 159.00.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest the corrective wave could continue to 159.00, followed by growth to 159.90.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the GBPUSD pair, the market completed an upward wave to 1.3500 and a downward move to 1.3434. Today, 27 May 2026, the decline is expected to continue to 1.3390. Subsequently, a consolidation range could form around this level. A breakout below this level would open the way towards 1.3290, while an upward breakout would expand the range to 1.3464. Subsequently, the price could dip to 1.3200 in line with the trend.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3340. It is regarded as key within this wave structure. Today, a downward wave could develop, targeting the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.3400, followed by growth towards its upper boundary at 1.3460.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest a decline to 1.3400.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the AUDUSD pair, the market completed an upward wave to 0.7175 and is forming a consolidation range below this level. Today, 27 May 2026, a downward wave to 0.7151 is expected, with prospects for continuation of the wave to 0.7127.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix for AUDUSD with a pivot point at 0.7200. It is regarded as key within this wave structure. At the moment, the market completed an upward wave towards the central line of the Price Envelope at 0.7175. Subsequently, a downward move towards its lower boundary at 0.7127 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest a drop to 0.7127.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDCAD pair, the market continues to develop a consolidation range around 1.3800. Today, 27 May 2026, an upward move to 1.3828 cannot be ruled out. Subsequently, the price is expected to decline to 1.3766 before climbing to 1.3900.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3629. It is regarded as key for USDCAD within this growth wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming an upward wave structure towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3830. Subsequently, a corrective move towards its central line at 1.3790 is possible, followed by an upward wave to 1.3860.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest a decline to 1.3766 and the beginning of growth to 1.3830.





XAUUSD forecast

On the XAUUSD H4 chart, the market formed a wide consolidation range around 4,530. Today, 27 May 2026, the range has expanded upwards to 4,537. Subsequently, a downward wave to 4,430 is expected.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 4,550. It is regarded as key for XAUUSD within this downward wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 4,530. In case of a breakout below the range, the downward wave is expected to continue to 4,430 and possibly further to 4,240.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast suggest a decline to 4,430.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude oil, the market completed a downward wave to 94.25 and an upward wave to 97.60. Today, 27 May 2026, a downward move to 93.00 is possible. Subsequently, prices are expected to rise to 102.50, with prospects for continuation of the trend to 113.50.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 98.00. It is regarded as key for Brent within this wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range above the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 94.24. An upward breakout would open the way towards its upper boundary at 108.50, while a downward breakout could trigger a corrective move towards 93.00. Subsequently, growth towards 102.50 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest growth to 102.50.





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