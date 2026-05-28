Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, and Brent for 28 May 2026.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the EURUSD pair, the market continues to develop a wide consolidation range around 1.1621. At the moment, the range has expanded upwards to 1.1632 and downwards to 1.1614. Today, 28 May 2026, the price is expected to decline to 1.1594 and possibly further to 1.1530.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.1620. It is regarded as key within the structure of the downward wave for EURUSD. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range below the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.1621, with the price expected to dip to its lower boundary at 1.1530.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest the downward wave could continue to 1.1530.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDJPY pair, the market completed an upward wave to 159.29. Today, 28 May 2026, a consolidation range has formed around this level. An upward breakout from the range would open the potential for a continued wave towards 159.92. Subsequently, a decline to 159.19 is expected.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 159.10. It is regarded as key within this wave structure. At the moment, the market received support at 159.29 and completed an upward wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 159.52. Subsequently, a new consolidation range is expected to develop below this level. A downward breakout from the range would open the door for a decline to 159.19, while an upward breakout could extend the trend towards 159.92.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest the upward wave could continue to 159.92.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the GBPUSD pair, the market completed a downward wave, reaching 1.3417. Today, 27 May 2026, the decline is expected to continue to 1.3383. Subsequently, a consolidation range could form around this level. A downward breakout would open the potential for a continued wave towards 1.3290. Alternatively, in case of an upward breakout, the range could expand towards 1.3434. Subsequently, a decline along the trend to 1.3200 is expected.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3340. It is regarded as key within this wave structure. Today, a downward wave towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3333 is likely, followed by growth towards its central line at 1.3434.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest a decline to 1.3333.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the AUDUSD pair, the market has completed a downward wave to 0.7117 and is forming a consolidation range below this level. Today, 28 May 2026, the downward wave is expected to continue to 0.7070, possibly extending further to 0.7030.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix for AUDUSD with a pivot point at 0.7200. It is regarded as key within this wave structure. At the moment, the market completed a downward wave towards the central line of the Price Envelope at 0.7124. Subsequently, a downward move towards its lower boundary at 0.7070 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest a drop to 0.7070.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDCAD pair, the market continues to develop a consolidation range around 1.3818. Today, 28 May 2026, an upward move to 1.3858 cannot be ruled out. Subsequently, a decline to 1.3766 is expected, followed by growth to 1.3900.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3629. It is regarded as key for USDCAD within this growth wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming an upward wave structure towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3858. Subsequently, a corrective move towards its central line at 1.3790 is possible, followed by an upward wave towards 1.3900.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest growth to 1.3858.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market formed a wide consolidation range around 4,470. Today, 28 May 2026, the range has expanded downwards to 4,390. Subsequently, a downward wave to 4,350 is expected.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 4,550. It is regarded as key for XAUUSD within this downward wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 4,470. In case of a downward breakout from the range, the downward wave is expected to continue to 4,350 and possibly further to 4,240.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast suggest a decline to 4,350.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude oil, the market completed a downward wave to 91.65 and an upward wave to 93.63. Today, 28 May 2026, an upward move towards 96.50 is likely, with prospects for continuation of the trend to 100.50.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 98.00. It is regarded as key for Brent within this wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range above the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 91.65. Prices are expected to climb to its upper boundary at 100.50.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest growth to 100.50.





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