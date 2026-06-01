Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, and Brent for 1 June 2026.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the EURUSD pair, the market completed a growth wave to 1.1685 and a decline to 1.1640. Today, 1 June 2026, we expect development of a consolidation range around this level. In case of a downward breakout from the range, the potential for a decline to 1.1565 will open. Subsequently, we consider the probability of development of a growth leg to 1.1644. In case of an upwards breakout, a corrective leg to 1.1666 cannot be ruled out. Then a decline to 1.1565 is expected.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott Wave structure and the Wave Matrix with a pivot centre at 1.1620. It is regarded as key within the structure of the downward wave for EURUSD. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.1640. We expect a decline to its lower boundary at 1.1565.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest considering the probability of continuation of the downward wave to 1.1600, with the possibility of continuation of the downwards trend to 1.1530.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDJPY pair, the market completed a downward wave to 159.09. Today, 1 June 2026, the growth wave structure continues to develop towards 159.70. Subsequently, a decline to 159.22 is expected. In case of an upwards breakout from this range, the potential for continuation of the wave to 160.30 will open. In case of a downward breakout, the beginning of a correction to 158.00 cannot be ruled out. Subsequently, growth to 160.30 is expected.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the indicated Elliott Wave structure and the Wave Matrix of the growth wave with a pivot centre at 159.10. It is regarded as key within this wave structure. At the moment, the market received support at 159.10 and is forming a growth wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 159.70. Subsequently, we expect development of a new consolidation range below this level. In case of a downward breakout from the range, the potential for a decline to 158.00 will open. In case of an upwards breakout, we will consider continuation of the trend to 160.30.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest considering the probability of continuation of the growth wave to 159.70.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the GBPUSD pair, the market completed a growth wave to 1.3483. Today, 1 June 2026, we expect a decline to 1.3390. Subsequently, we consider the probability of formation of a consolidation range around this level. In case of a breakout below this level, the potential for continuation of the wave to 1.3290 will open. In case of an upwards breakout, expansion of the range to 1.3460 cannot be ruled out. Then a decline along the trend to 1.3200 is expected.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the indicated Elliott Wave structure and the Wave Matrix of the downward wave with a pivot centre at 1.3340. It is regarded as key within this wave structure. Today, we consider the probability of development of a downward wave towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3390, followed by growth towards its central line at 1.3430.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest considering the probability of a decline to 1.3390.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of the AUDUSD pair, the market completed a growth wave to 0.7193 and a downward leg to 0.7160. Today, 1 June 2026, a consolidation range is forming above this level. We expect the beginning of a downward wave to 0.7070, with prospects for continuation of the wave to 0.7030.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott Wave structure and the Wave Matrix of the downward wave for AUDUSD with a pivot centre at 0.7200. It is regarded as key within this wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming a downward wave towards the central line of the Price Envelope at 0.7140. Subsequently, we expect a growth leg to 0.7160 and then a decline to its lower boundary at 0.7070.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest considering the probability of a decline to 0.7070.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of the USDCAD pair, the market continues to develop a consolidation range around 1.3770. Today, 1 June 2026, a growth leg to 1.3868 cannot be ruled out, followed by a decline to 1.3818. Then growth to 1.3940 is expected.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott Wave structure and the Wave Matrix of the growth wave with a pivot centre at 1.3629. It is regarded as key for USDCAD within this growth wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming a growth wave structure towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3868. Subsequently, a downward leg to its central line at 1.3818 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest considering the probability of growth to 1.3868.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market completed a growth wave to 4,580. Today, 1 June 2026, a downward wave to 4,430 is forming. Subsequently, we expect a growth wave to 4,500. Then a decline to 4,270 is expected.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott Wave structure and the Wave Matrix of the downward wave with a pivot centre at 4,550. It is regarded as key for XAUUSD within this downward wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming a downward wave towards the central line of the Price Envelope at 4,430, with prospects for extension of this wave to 4,272.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast indicate the probability of a decline to 4,430.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude oil, the market completed a downward wave to 89.80 and a growth wave to 93.13. Today, 1 June 2026, we consider continuation of the growth leg to 94.66. Subsequently, we expect a corrective leg to 94.50. Then growth is expected to continue towards 104.50.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott Wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot centre at 98.00. It is regarded as key for Brent within this wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range above the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 89.80. We expect the beginning of growth towards its upper boundary at 99.60.

Technical indicators suggest considering, in today’s Brent forecast, the beginning of growth to 94.66.





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