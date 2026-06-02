Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, and Brent for 2 June 2026.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of EURUSD, the market completed a downward wave, reaching 1.1606. Today, 2 June 2026, an upward wave towards 1.1640 (a retest from below) is expected. In effect, the market may define the boundaries of a new consolidation range around 1.1640. A breakout below the range would open the potential for a decline to 1.1565. Subsequently, an upward move towards 1.1640 is likely. If the price breaks upwards, a corrective move to 1.1666 cannot be ruled out. Afterwards, a decline to 1.1565 is expected.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.1620. It is regarded as the key level within the structure of the downward wave for EURUSD. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.1640. The price is expected to decline to its lower boundary at 1.1565.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest the downward wave could continue to 1.1585, with the downtrend possibly extending towards 1.1530.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of USDJPY, the market found support at 159.44 and continues to develop an upward wave towards 159.85. Today, 2 June 2026, a corrective move to 159.44 cannot be ruled out. Afterwards, growth towards 159.85 is expected. In effect, the market may define the boundaries of a consolidation range. The price is expected to break upwards and continue the growth wave towards 160.40.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 159.10. It is regarded as the key level within this wave structure. At the moment, the market found support at 159.40 and is forming an upward wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 159.82. Subsequently, a new consolidation range is expected to develop below this level. A breakout below the range would open the door for a decline to 159.60, while an upward breakout would extend the trend towards 160.40.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest continued growth towards 159.82.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of GBPUSD, the market completed an upward wave to 1.3483 and declined to 1.3406. Today, 2 June 2026, a consolidation range is expected to form around this level. A breakout below this level would open the way towards 1.3290, while an upward breakout could expand the range towards 1.3533. Afterwards, a decline in line with the trend towards 1.3270 is expected.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3340. It is regarded as the key level within this wave structure. Today, an upward wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3533 is likely. Afterwards, a decline towards its central line at 1.3400 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest growth towards 1.3533, followed by a decline to 1.3400.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of AUDUSD, the market completed an upward wave to 0.7188 and a downward move to 0.7133. Today, 2 June 2026, a consolidation range is forming below this level. A downward wave is expected to begin, aiming for 0.7122 and possibly continuing to 0.7030.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix for AUDUSD with a pivot point at 0.7200. It is regarded as the key level within this wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming a downward wave towards the central line of the Price Envelope at 0.7133. Subsequently, the price is expected to advance to 0.7170 before declining towards its lower boundary at 0.7070.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest a drop to 0.7070.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of USDCAD, the market continues to develop a consolidation range around 1.3838. Today, 2 June 2026, an upward move towards 1.3890 cannot be ruled out, followed by a decline to 1.3838. Afterwards, growth towards 1.3900 is expected.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3629. It is regarded as the key level for USDCAD within this growth wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming an upward wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3890. Subsequently, a downward move towards its central line at 1.3838 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest growth towards 1.3890.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market completed an upward wave to 4,520. Today, 2 June 2026, a consolidation range is expected to form around this level. A downward breakout would open the potential for a wave towards 4,270, while an upward breakout could expand the range towards 4,600.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 4,550. It is regarded as the key level for XAUUSD within this downward wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming a downward wave towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 4,343, with potential extension towards 4,272.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast suggest a decline to 4,430.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude oil, the market completed an upward wave to 97.10 and a decline to 93.20. Today, 2 June 2026, the growth wave could continue towards 97.30. A breakout above this level would open the potential for a continuation of the trend towards 101.55.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 98.00. It is regarded as the key level for Brent within this wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range above the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 89.80. Prices are expected to start rising towards its upper boundary at 101.55.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest prices could start climbing towards 101.55.





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