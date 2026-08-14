Daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, US 500, and BTCUSD for 14 August 2026.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, the EURUSD pair completed an upward wave to 1.1544, tested this level from below, and then declined to 1.1524. Today, 14 August 2026, the market is forming a consolidation range above this level. An upside breakout would open the way for a rise towards 1.1544, while a downside breakout could trigger a further decline to 1.1492, with the downward wave potentially extending to 1.1475, a local target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.1680, a key level in the current EURUSD downward wave. The market has formed a consolidation range above the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.1520. A downside breakout is expected to trigger a downward wave towards its lower boundary at 1.1492. A breakout below this level could lead to a further decline towards 1.1475.

Technical indicators for today's EURUSD forecast suggest a decline towards 1.1492.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart, the USDJPY pair found support at 158.58 and broke above 159.35. Today, 14 August 2026, the market may form a consolidation range around 159.19. A downside breakout could trigger a correction towards 158.00, while an upside breakout would open the way for a further rise towards 159.90, a local target.

Technically, this USDJPY scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 159.10, a key level in the current wave. The market is currently forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 158.88. An upward breakout is expected today, with the upward wave potentially extending towards its upper boundary at 159.90.

Technical indicators for today's USDJPY forecast suggest a rise towards 159.90.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, the GBPUSD pair completed a downward wave to 1.3477. Today, 14 August 2026, the market is expected to form a consolidation range around this level. An upside breakout could trigger a correction towards 1.3540, followed by a decline to 1.3470, with the downtrend potentially extending to 1.3400, a local target.

Technically, this GBPUSD scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3300, a key level in the current wave. Today, the market is forming a downward wave towards the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.3480. A consolidation range is then expected to form above this level, followed by a potential decline towards 1.3400.

Technical indicators for today's GBPUSD forecast suggest a downward wave could begin towards 1.3400.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, the AUDUSD pair is developing a downward wave towards 0.7030. Today, 14 August 2026, the market is expected to form a consolidation range above this level. An upside breakout would open the door for a rise towards 0.7060, while a downside breakout could push the price down to 0.7000, with the downward wave potentially extending to 0.6960.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 0.7200, a key level in the current AUDUSD wave. The market is currently developing a downward wave towards the central line of the Price Envelope at 0.7050, with a consolidation range effectively forming above it. A rebound towards 0.7070 is possible. A downward wave towards its lower boundary at 0.6960 is expected next.

Technical indicators for today's AUDUSD forecast suggest a downward wave could begin, targeting 0.6960.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart, the USDCAD pair completed a downward wave to 1.3908 and edged up to 1.3956. Today, 14 August 2026, the market is expected to form a consolidation range around these levels. A downside breakout would open the way towards 1.3865, while an upside breakout could trigger a further rise towards 1.3970, with the upward wave potentially extending to 1.4040.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3629, a key level in the current USDCAD wave. The market is currently forming a consolidation range above the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3907. The range could extend downwards to 1.3865.

Technical indicators for today's USDCAD forecast suggest a drop towards 1.3865.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, XAUUSD completed a downward wave to 4,363. A narrow consolidation range has formed around this level. Today, 14 August 2026, a downside breakout triggered a decline to 4,311. A correction towards 4,366 is expected next, followed by a decline towards 4,282.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 4,260, a key level in the current XAUUSD downward wave. The market has completed a downward wave towards the central line of the Price Envelope at 4,311. A consolidation range is expected to form above this level. A downside breakout could trigger a correction towards its lower boundary at 4,281, followed by a rise towards its upper boundary at 4,500.

Technical indicators for today's XAUUSD forecast suggest a rise towards 4,363, followed by a decline to 4,311.





US 500 forecast

On the H4 chart, the US 500 completed an upward wave to 7,820. Today, 14 August 2026, the market may form a consolidation range below this level. A downside breakout could trigger a decline to 7,777, while an upside breakout could lead to a rise towards 7,838, followed by a decline to 7,777.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 7,600, a key level in the current US 500 wave. The market is currently forming an upward wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 7,838. A downward movement towards its central line at 7,777 is expected next.

Technical indicators for today's US 500 forecast suggest a rise towards 7,838.





BTCUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, BTCUSD formed a consolidation range around 63,418. Today, 14 August 2026, a downside breakout is expected to trigger a downward wave towards 62,384. Subsequently, the price is expected to move higher towards 63,418 and test this level from below before declining to 61,400.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 63,000, a key level in the current BTCUSD wave. The market is currently forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 63,418. A downside breakout towards its lower boundary at 62,384 is expected.

Technical indicators for today's BTCUSD forecast suggest a decline to 62,384.





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