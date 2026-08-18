Daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, US 500, and BTCUSD for 18 August 2026.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, the EURUSD pair completed an upward wave to 1.1612 and declined to 1.1570. Today, 18 August 2026, the market is forming a consolidation range above this level. An upside breakout would open the way for a rally towards 1.1592, while a downside breakout could push the price further down to 1.1525, with the downward wave potentially extending to 1.1503, a local target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.1680, a key level in the current EURUSD downward wave. The market has formed a consolidation range below the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.1612. An upside breakout could trigger an upward wave towards 1.1650, while a downside breakout is expected to push the price towards its central line at 1.1525. A breakout below this level could extend the decline towards its lower boundary at 1.1503.

Main scenario (bearish)

Price: 1.1570

Entry price: 1.1565

Stop Loss: 1.1600

Take Profit: 1.1525

Alternative scenario (bullish)

Entry price: 1.1600

Stop Loss: 1.1566

Take Profit: 1.1650





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart, the USDJPY pair found support at 159.20 and broke above 159.50. Today, 18 August 2026, the market may form a consolidation range around 159.20. A downside breakout could trigger a correction towards 158.00, while an upside breakout would open the way towards 160.40, a local target.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 159.10, a key level in the current wave. The market is currently forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 159.20. An upside breakout is expected today, opening the door for a rally towards its upper boundary at 160.40.

Main scenario (bullish)

Price: 159.40

Entry price: 159.50

Stop Loss: 159.05

Take Profit: 160.40

Alternative scenario (bearish)

Entry price: 158.80

Stop Loss: 159.60

Take Profit: 157.15





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, the GBPUSD pair is forming a consolidation range around 1.3525. Today, 18 August 2026, the range has expanded upwards to 1.3570. The market is expected to decline towards 1.3525 and test this level from above. The range may then expand upwards to 1.3588, with the price subsequently declining to 1.3500 and possibly further to 1.3415.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3300, a key level in the current wave. Today, the market is forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.3525. The range may expand towards its upper boundary at 1.3588, followed by a decline towards its lower boundary at 1.3415.

Main scenario (bullish)

Price: 1.3535

Entry price: 1.3525

Stop Loss: 1.3500

Take Profit: 1.3588

Alternative scenario (bearish)

Entry price: 1.3500

Stop Loss: 1.3600

Take Profit: 1.3415





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, the AUDUSD pair is developing a downward wave towards 0.7085. Today, 18 August 2026, the market is expected to form a consolidation range above this level. An upside breakout would pave the way for a rally towards 0.7107, while a downside breakout could trigger a downward wave towards 0.7070 and then 0.7040.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 0.7200, a key level in the current wave for AUDUSD. The market is currently declining towards the central line of the Price Envelope at 0.7085. A consolidation range is then expected to develop above this level. A rebound towards 0.7107 remains possible, followed by a downward wave towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 0.7040.

Main scenario (bullish)

Price: 0.7100

Entry price: 0.7115

Stop Loss: 0.7095

Take Profit: 0.7150

Alternative scenario (bearish)

Entry price: 0.7095

Stop Loss: 0.7114

Take Profit: 0.7040





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart, the USDCAD pair completed a downward wave to 1.3845. Today, 18 August 2026, the market is expected to form a consolidation range above this level. A downside breakout would open the door for a decline towards 1.3825, while an upside breakout could trigger an upward wave towards 1.3909, with the price potentially advancing further to 1.3977.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3629, a key level in this upward wave for USDCAD. The market is currently forming a consolidation range above the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3845. The range may expand downwards towards 1.3825, followed by a rally towards 1.3977.

Main scenario (bearish)

Price: 1.3870

Entry price: 1.3855

Stop Loss: 1.3888

Take Profit: 1.3825

Alternative scenario (bullish)

Entry price: 1.3858

Stop Loss: 1.3820

Take Profit: 1.3975





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, XAUUSD is forming a downward wave towards 4,370. A compact consolidation range has developed around this level. Today, 18 August 2026, an upside breakout is expected to trigger an upward wave towards 4,521, followed by a decline to 4,458.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 4,298, a key level in the current upward wave for XAUUSD. The market is currently declining towards the central line of the Price Envelope at 4,366. A consolidation range is then expected to develop above this level. A downside breakout could trigger a correction towards its lower boundary at 4,222, followed by a rally towards its upper boundary at 4,525. An immediate upside breakout would open the potential for a rise towards 4,525.

Main scenario (bullish)

Price: 4,390

Entry price: 4,371

Stop Loss: 4,344

Take Profit: 4,525

Alternative scenario (bearish)

Entry price: 4,340

Stop Loss: 4,444

Take Profit: 4,295





US 500 forecast

On the H4 chart, the US 500 completed a downward wave to 7,727. Today, 18 August 2026, the market may form a consolidation range above this level. A downside breakout could trigger a decline towards 7,690, while an upside breakout would pave the way for a rally towards 7,916, followed by a decline to 7,600.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 7,600, a key level in the current wave for the US 500. The market is currently correcting towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 7,690. A rally towards its central line at 7,755 and then its upper boundary at 7,916 is expected next.

Main scenario (bullish)

Price: 7,725

Entry price: 7,690

Stop Loss: 7,620

Take Profit: 7,916

Alternative scenario (bearish)

Entry price: 7,755

Stop Loss: 7,800

Take Profit: 7,690





BTCUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, BTCUSD formed a consolidation range around 63,500 and, after breaking above it, completed an upward wave towards 64,550. Today, 18 August 2026, the market is forming a consolidation range below this level. A downside breakout is expected to trigger a decline towards 63,000, with the downward wave potentially extending to 62,300.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 63,000, a key level in the current wave for BTCUSD. The market is currently forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 63,500. The range has now expanded upwards to 64,550. A decline towards its lower boundary at 62,300 is expected next.

Main scenario (bullish)

Price: 64,350

Entry price: 64,600

Stop Loss: 62,700

Take Profit: 65,380

Alternative scenario (bearish)

Entry price: 64,000

Stop Loss: 63,376

Take Profit: 63,100





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