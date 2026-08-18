Daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, US 500, and BTCUSD for 18 August 2026.
On the H4 chart, the EURUSD pair completed an upward wave to 1.1612 and declined to 1.1570. Today, 18 August 2026, the market is forming a consolidation range above this level. An upside breakout would open the way for a rally towards 1.1592, while a downside breakout could push the price further down to 1.1525, with the downward wave potentially extending to 1.1503, a local target.
Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.1680, a key level in the current EURUSD downward wave. The market has formed a consolidation range below the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.1612. An upside breakout could trigger an upward wave towards 1.1650, while a downside breakout is expected to push the price towards its central line at 1.1525. A breakout below this level could extend the decline towards its lower boundary at 1.1503.
Main scenario (bearish)
Price: 1.1570
Entry price: 1.1565
Stop Loss: 1.1600
Take Profit: 1.1525
Alternative scenario (bullish)
Entry price: 1.1600
Stop Loss: 1.1566
Take Profit: 1.1650
On the H4 chart, the USDJPY pair found support at 159.20 and broke above 159.50. Today, 18 August 2026, the market may form a consolidation range around 159.20. A downside breakout could trigger a correction towards 158.00, while an upside breakout would open the way towards 160.40, a local target.
Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 159.10, a key level in the current wave. The market is currently forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 159.20. An upside breakout is expected today, opening the door for a rally towards its upper boundary at 160.40.
Main scenario (bullish)
Price: 159.40
Entry price: 159.50
Stop Loss: 159.05
Take Profit: 160.40
Alternative scenario (bearish)
Entry price: 158.80
Stop Loss: 159.60
Take Profit: 157.15
On the H4 chart, the GBPUSD pair is forming a consolidation range around 1.3525. Today, 18 August 2026, the range has expanded upwards to 1.3570. The market is expected to decline towards 1.3525 and test this level from above. The range may then expand upwards to 1.3588, with the price subsequently declining to 1.3500 and possibly further to 1.3415.
Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3300, a key level in the current wave. Today, the market is forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.3525. The range may expand towards its upper boundary at 1.3588, followed by a decline towards its lower boundary at 1.3415.
Main scenario (bullish)
Price: 1.3535
Entry price: 1.3525
Stop Loss: 1.3500
Take Profit: 1.3588
Alternative scenario (bearish)
Entry price: 1.3500
Stop Loss: 1.3600
Take Profit: 1.3415
On the H4 chart, the AUDUSD pair is developing a downward wave towards 0.7085. Today, 18 August 2026, the market is expected to form a consolidation range above this level. An upside breakout would pave the way for a rally towards 0.7107, while a downside breakout could trigger a downward wave towards 0.7070 and then 0.7040.
Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 0.7200, a key level in the current wave for AUDUSD. The market is currently declining towards the central line of the Price Envelope at 0.7085. A consolidation range is then expected to develop above this level. A rebound towards 0.7107 remains possible, followed by a downward wave towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 0.7040.
Main scenario (bullish)
Price: 0.7100
Entry price: 0.7115
Stop Loss: 0.7095
Take Profit: 0.7150
Alternative scenario (bearish)
Entry price: 0.7095
Stop Loss: 0.7114
Take Profit: 0.7040
On the H4 chart, the USDCAD pair completed a downward wave to 1.3845. Today, 18 August 2026, the market is expected to form a consolidation range above this level. A downside breakout would open the door for a decline towards 1.3825, while an upside breakout could trigger an upward wave towards 1.3909, with the price potentially advancing further to 1.3977.
Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3629, a key level in this upward wave for USDCAD. The market is currently forming a consolidation range above the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3845. The range may expand downwards towards 1.3825, followed by a rally towards 1.3977.
Main scenario (bearish)
Price: 1.3870
Entry price: 1.3855
Stop Loss: 1.3888
Take Profit: 1.3825
Alternative scenario (bullish)
Entry price: 1.3858
Stop Loss: 1.3820
Take Profit: 1.3975
On the H4 chart, XAUUSD is forming a downward wave towards 4,370. A compact consolidation range has developed around this level. Today, 18 August 2026, an upside breakout is expected to trigger an upward wave towards 4,521, followed by a decline to 4,458.
Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 4,298, a key level in the current upward wave for XAUUSD. The market is currently declining towards the central line of the Price Envelope at 4,366. A consolidation range is then expected to develop above this level. A downside breakout could trigger a correction towards its lower boundary at 4,222, followed by a rally towards its upper boundary at 4,525. An immediate upside breakout would open the potential for a rise towards 4,525.
Main scenario (bullish)
Price: 4,390
Entry price: 4,371
Stop Loss: 4,344
Take Profit: 4,525
Alternative scenario (bearish)
Entry price: 4,340
Stop Loss: 4,444
Take Profit: 4,295
On the H4 chart, the US 500 completed a downward wave to 7,727. Today, 18 August 2026, the market may form a consolidation range above this level. A downside breakout could trigger a decline towards 7,690, while an upside breakout would pave the way for a rally towards 7,916, followed by a decline to 7,600.
Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 7,600, a key level in the current wave for the US 500. The market is currently correcting towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 7,690. A rally towards its central line at 7,755 and then its upper boundary at 7,916 is expected next.
Main scenario (bullish)
Price: 7,725
Entry price: 7,690
Stop Loss: 7,620
Take Profit: 7,916
Alternative scenario (bearish)
Entry price: 7,755
Stop Loss: 7,800
Take Profit: 7,690
On the H4 chart, BTCUSD formed a consolidation range around 63,500 and, after breaking above it, completed an upward wave towards 64,550. Today, 18 August 2026, the market is forming a consolidation range below this level. A downside breakout is expected to trigger a decline towards 63,000, with the downward wave potentially extending to 62,300.
Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 63,000, a key level in the current wave for BTCUSD. The market is currently forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 63,500. The range has now expanded upwards to 64,550. A decline towards its lower boundary at 62,300 is expected next.
Main scenario (bullish)
Price: 64,350
Entry price: 64,600
Stop Loss: 62,700
Take Profit: 65,380
Alternative scenario (bearish)
Entry price: 64,000
Stop Loss: 63,376
Take Profit: 63,100
EURUSD has pulled back from the 2026 high of 1.1915 and is now trading near 1.1450 — below both EMA65 and EMA200 — with the active scenario shifting from bullish to bearish. The ECB raised rates to 2.40%, but the Fed holds at 3.75%, and US inflation (3.5%) continues to outpace the eurozone (2.8%). A confirmed break below 1.1280 opens the next downward wave toward 1.1080. We break down the key levels, three trading scenarios with entry triggers, and what Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and UBS are forecasting for EURUSD in 2026.
Gold has corrected over 25% from its all-time high of 5,597 USD and is now trading near 4,100 USD — testing a critical support zone. Is this the bottom, or will the downtrend continue? We break down the key levels (support 3,920 USD, breakout trigger 4,500 USD), three trading scenarios with entry levels, and what J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank are forecasting for gold in 2026.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.