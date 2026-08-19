Daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, US 500, and BTCUSD for 19 August 2026.

Each scenario on this page reflects the H4 market structure as of 19 August 2026 and stays relevant for the current trading day. It closes once price reaches the Take Profit or Stop Loss level, or once the trading day ends with neither level reached. A new analysis with updated levels is published every trading day, so check the latest version rather than an older one.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, the EURUSD pair completed an upward wave towards 1.1585 and declined to 1.1565. Today, 19 August 2026, the market is forming a consolidation range below this level. An upside breakout would open the door for a rise towards 1.1599, while a downside breakout could trigger a further decline towards 1.1542, with the downward wave potentially extending to a local target of 1.1500.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.1680, a key level in the current EURUSD downward wave. The market has formed a consolidation range below the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.1612. An upside breakout could trigger an upward wave towards 1.1650, while a downside breakout is expected to push the price towards its central line at 1.1542. A breakout below this level could extend the decline towards its lower boundary at 1.1500.

Main scenario (bearish)

Entry price: 1.1585

Stop Loss: 1.1600

Take Profit: 1.1542

Alternative scenario (bullish)

Entry price: 1.1600

Stop Loss: 1.1560

Take Profit: 1.1650





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart, the USDJPY pair rebounded downwards from 159.76. Today, 19 August 2026, a correction towards 159.20 may develop. The market is expected to establish the boundaries of a consolidation range around this level. A downside breakout could trigger a further correction towards 158.00, while an upside breakout would open the way for a continued upward wave towards 160.40, a local target.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 159.10, a key level in the current wave. The market is currently forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 159.20. An upside breakout is expected today, opening the way for a rally towards its upper boundary at 160.40.

Main scenario (bullish)

Entry price: 159.20

Stop Loss: 158.50

Take Profit: 160.40

Alternative scenario (bearish)

Entry price: 159.00

Stop Loss: 159.80

Take Profit: 157.00.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, the GBPUSD pair is forming a consolidation range around 1.3525. Today, 19 August 2026, the range has expanded upwards to 1.3570. The market is expected to decline towards 1.3525 and test this level from above. The range may then expand upwards to 1.3588, with the price subsequently dropping to 1.3500 and then possibly 1.3415.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3300, a key level in the current wave. Today, the market is forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.3525, possibly expanding it towards the upper boundary at 1.3588. Subsequently, the price could dip to its lower boundary at 1.3415.

Main scenario (bullish)

Entry price: 1.3525

Stop Loss: 1.3500

Take Profit: 1.3588

Alternative scenario (bearish)

Entry price: 1.3500

Stop Loss: 1.3600

Take Profit: 1.3415





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, the AUDUSD pair is developing a downward wave towards 0.7048. Today, 19 August 2026, the market is expected to reach this target and then rebound towards 0.7080. A consolidation range is then expected to form below this level. An upside breakout would open the door for a rise towards 0.7111, while a downside breakout could trigger a downward wave towards 0.7045 and then 0.7030.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 0.7200, a key level in the current AUDUSD wave. The market is currently developing a downward wave towards the central line of the Price Envelope at 0.7030. A rebound towards 0.7080 remains possible, followed by the beginning of a downward wave towards its lower boundary at 0.7030.

Main scenario (bullish)

Entry price: 0.7085

Stop Loss: 0.7060

Take Profit: 0.7150

Alternative scenario (bearish)

Entry price: 0.7080

Stop Loss: 0.7100

Take Profit: 0.7040





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart, the USDCAD pair completed a downward wave to 1.3877. Today, 19 August 2026, the market is expected to form a consolidation range above this level. A downside breakout would pave the way for a decline towards 1.3825. Alternatively, an upside breakout could trigger an upward wave towards 1.3925, with the price potentially advancing further to 1.3980.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3629, a key level in the current upward wave for USDCAD. The market is currently forming a consolidation range above the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3877. The range may expand downwards to 1.3825, followed by a rally towards 1.3980.

Main scenario (bearish)

Entry price: 1.3850

Stop Loss: 1.3888

Take Profit: 1.3825

Alternative scenario (bullish)

Entry price: 1.3875

Stop Loss: 1.3850

Take Profit: 1.3980





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, XAUUSD continues to develop a downward wave. Today, 19 August 2026, a compact consolidation range has formed around 4,365. A downside breakout is expected to trigger a decline towards 4,296, followed by a rally towards 4,415 and then a decline to 4,284.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 4,298, a key level in the current upward wave for XAUUSD. The market has completed a downward wave towards the central line of the Price Envelope at 4,366. A consolidation range is expected to develop around this level. A downside breakout could trigger a correction towards its lower boundary at 4,2842, followed by a rally towards its upper boundary at 4,525. An immediate upside breakout would open the potential for a rise towards 4,525.

Main scenario (bullish)

Entry price: 4,365

Stop Loss: 4,320

Take Profit: 4,415

Alternative scenario (bearish)

Entry price: 4,360

Stop Loss: 4,385

Take Profit: 4,284





US 500 forecast

On the H4 chart, the US 500 completed a downward wave to 7,714. Today, 19 August 2026, the market may form a consolidation range around this level. A downside breakout could trigger a decline towards 7,623, while an upside breakout would open the way for a rally towards 7,762, followed by a decline to 7,600.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 7,600, a key level in the current wave for the US 500. The market is currently correcting towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 7,623. A rebound towards its central line at 7,715 is expected next, followed by a decline towards its lower boundary at 7,600.

Main scenario (bullish)

Entry price: 7,730

Stop Loss: 7,690

Take Profit: 7,915

Alternative scenario (bearish)

Entry price: 7,710

Stop Loss: 7,730

Take Profit: 7,623





BTCUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, BTCUSD has formed a consolidation range around 64,522 and, after breaking below it, is developing a downward wave towards 64,000. Today, 19 August 2026, the market is expected to reach this target. An upward wave towards 65,280 may then develop, with the potential to extend to 65,500.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 63,000, a key level in the current wave for BTCUSD. The market is currently forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 64,522. The range has expanded downwards to 64,300. The price is expected to rebound towards 64,530 and test this level from below before dropping towards its lower boundary at 64,000.

Main scenario (bullish)

Entry price: 64,000

Stop Loss: 63,880

Take Profit: 65,280

Alternative scenario (bearish)

Entry price: 64,522

Stop Loss: 63,800

Take Profit: 64,000





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